Quick, these real-time translation earbuds are down to an incredible $69.99 right now

If you’re traveling abroad or trying to learn a new language, there’s a number of translation services at your disposal. But most of them require you to jump through hoops before getting a translation. If you have ever used Google Translate, you will know what we are talking about. It’s frustrating and puts off the whole experience.

This is where real-time translation devices come in handy. But for budget-minded buyers, these devices are not cheap. Thankfully, Timekettle is hooking up KnowTechie readers with an exclusive 30% discount on its popular M2 Translator Earbuds.

You have two options: Earbuds that are connected to Timekettle’s translation servers across the globe (this way, you don’t have to rely on your phone’s cellular or WiFi connection) or an offline option. The offline option goes for $69.99, with promo code FL8W2II7 along with clipping the 20% onsite coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $99.99. Unfortunately, the promo code is only applicable to the offline option.

These earbuds are capable of translating 40 different languages along with 93 accents. On top of that, these earbuds work like any other listening device. Meaning you can listen to music, shows, movies, and any other sort of entertainment from your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or any other kind of mobile device that supports Bluetooth.

If you need help with another language or know someone who does, these make for a great holiday gift, and with these discounts, you have more than enough excuses to pick them up. And just as a heads up, this coupon code is valid until November 25. Click the button below for more information.

