SOUNDBOKS’ Prime Day deal cranks the volume up to 11

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

If your world lacks a soundtrack fit for a hero’s journey, get ready to jam with SOUNDBOKS.

For Prime Day, October 8th-9th, snag the SOUNDBOKS Go for $559.99 (from $699) or the SOUNDBOKS 4 for $799.99 (down from $999).

It’s time to turn up the volume without turning out your pockets!

SOUNDBOKS Go is your all-access pass to portable power. It belts out 121 decibels without flinching—splashproof, shockproof, and ready for your next escapade.

With a 40-hour swappable battery, this speaker is a hitchhiker’s dream. The rugged life is in its DNA, with splash-proof rubber bumpers and a solid build ready for the wild outdoors.

Use TeamUP to wirelessly sync it with other SOUNDBOKS devices. Dive into the app for performance upgrades, new sound profiles, and EQ tweaks.

Prime SOUNDBOKS Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker $699.00 The Soundboks Go offers robust outdoor audio with 121dB output, a 40-hour battery, and splash-proof durability. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, it supports wireless pairing with multiple units, enhancing sound performance for versatile use. What We Like: Prime Day deal significantly lowers the price, making it a cost-effective choice.

With its 121dB output, it's ideal for large outdoor spaces.

Enjoy up to 40 hours of playtime, supporting extended outdoor usage.

Splash and shockproof design suits adventurous outdoor activities Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Meanwhile, SOUNDBOKS 4 ups the ante with a roaring 126 decibels and 40 hours of uninterrupted bliss.

It shines in its robust build with silicone ball corners, ensuring you have no reason to fear the elements. Customizable grills and smart connectivity let you tailor your listening experience.

The enhanced audio quality is laudable even at maximum volume, earning its place at your biggest bash. Unleash its potential by linking up to five units with SKAA connectivity.

SOUNDBOKS 4 $999.00 The Soundboks 4 delivers powerful audio with a 126 dB output, 40-hour battery life, and durable construction. This speaker has Bluetooth 5.0 and SKAA connectivity, making it easy to stream from any Bluetooth device. What We Like: Substantial Discount: Prime Day offers major savings.

High Volume: Reaches 126 dB for broad coverage.

Long Battery Life: Up to 40 hours of use.

Versatile Connectivity: Pair with multiple speakers. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The sound quality in both models stays stellar, with detailed mids and bass that commands the room—an audio buffet, without the indigestion of distortion.

Make your move for a killer deal and anchor the soul of every shindig, bash, and jamboree in your future. Get your sound system set before time runs out.

Find more info and crank your purchase here: SOUNDBOKS Go and SOUNDBOKS 4.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news