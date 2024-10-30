This bonkers 32-inch 4K gaming monitor just got a $110 haircut

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Look, we’re not mathematicians here, but we know a sweet deal when we see one. Arzopa’s new M3RC gaming monitor just swan-dived from $399 to $289 on Amazon, and your eyeballs might thank you for it.

This 32-inch beast packs more pixels than your local movie theater (okay, that’s a stretch, but 4K is pretty crisp). At 144Hz, it’s smoother than your buddy bragging about their KD ratio in Call of Duty.

ARZOPA 32" 4K UHD Gaming Monitor $399.99 $289.99 The Arzopa M3RC packs 4K, 144Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 into a 32-inch adjustable display that works with both gaming rigs and creative setups. What We Like: 4K @ 144Hz for $289 is rare - most competitors in this spec range cost $500+

Two HDMI 2.1 ports mean PS5/Xbox Series X users can plug in both consoles at max resolution

That dual AMD/NVIDIA adaptive sync support means no screen tearing, regardless of your GPU choice Check Availability

The real kicker? This thing bends to your will – literally. The stand lets you tilt, pivot, and swivel until you find your gaming zen. No more neck cramps from marathon sessions of whatever’s eating your Steam backlog this week.

Port nerds, here’s your fix: You get DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 ports (yes, both), and some USB-A 2.0 ports thrown in for good measure. It’s like an all-you-can-eat buffet for your cables.

The cherry on top? It plays nicely with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync. Translation: Your games won’t look like they’re being torn apart by an angry graphics card.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, don’t even think about it: Snag the Arzopa M3RC Gaming Monitor for $289 while this deal lasts.

And we get it: You may have never heard of Arzopa before. We can relate; we were in the same boat. Then this happened. The rest is history.

At $110 off, this deal feels like finding free money on your couch, except this time, you get pixels instead of lint.

ARZOPA 32" 4K UHD Gaming Monitor $399.99 $289.99 The Arzopa M3RC packs 4K, 144Hz, and dual HDMI 2.1 into a 32-inch adjustable display that works with both gaming rigs and creative setups. Check Availability

