This $199 ARZOPA monitor might be the best investment for gamers

As an everyday gamer who spends countless hours playing Call of Duty, I’ve often wondered if my less-than-stellar performance was due to my skills or my gear.

So, I decided it was time to upgrade my standard, no-frills monitor to something more suited for gaming.

Thankfully, my editor informed me of an incoming package to help my problem. That’s how I was introduced to the Arzopa M1RC 27-inch gaming monitor.

I honestly wasn’t too sure how good this monitor would be, considering I’d never heard of this brand before.

After a little online research, I discovered that Arzopa has won numerous awards, makes all types of monitors, from gaming ones like this one to portable ones, and is present in over 60 countries.

That made me feel a bit more confident that I wasn’t getting just another mediocre product from China.

In this post, I’ll share my experience with this gaming monitor and help you decide if it’s a worthy addition to your gaming setup.

Impressive 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth, fluid gameplay.

Sleek design with three-sided zero-frame for an immersive viewing experience.

Adaptive Sync technology eliminates screen tearing, ensuring tear-free visuals. What We Didn't Like: While the stand is adjustable, it offers less flexibility than some higher-end models.

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Super bright QHD display

The Arzopa M1RC gaming monitor features a 27-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440.

The vibrant colors and sharp details are immediately noticeable, enhancing every gaming experience, whether it’s spotting enemies in Call of Duty or admiring the scenery in open-world games, which is why I often get killed.

High refresh rate and response time

A major highlight of this monitor is its 180Hz refresh rate coupled with a 1ms response time. This combination is really important for gaming, ensuring smooth, lag-free gameplay.

If you’re unsure what that means, it basically ensures that when you’re playing a fast-paced game, the image will be clear and free of any trails or blurriness.

Adaptive sync technology

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Another nice feature this monitor has is it supports both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync, making it compatible with a wide range of graphics cards, that’s if you plan on using it on a PC.

This technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing a seamless gaming experience.

Design and build quality

The Arzopa M1RC monitor boasts a sleek, modern design with ultra-thin bezels, which give it a nice, modern look. My prior monitor had a big ugly frame around it, so it’s a big difference.

The adjustable stand allows you to customize the height, tilt, and swivel to find the perfect viewing angle. This ensures you can get the right angle even when slouching on your chair during those long heated gaming sessions.

Connectivity options

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Arzopa M1RC gaming monitor is equipped with multiple ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB, which is kind of standard nowadays.

Like most monitors, you can easily connect your gaming console, PC, or other peripherals right on the back.

There’s also a power button on the right side of the back of the monitor that feels like a gaming controller thumbstick.

You can use this button to control the settings, such as brightness. It is also how you access the blue light setting, which we’ll discuss a little further in the post.

The Arzopa M1RC gaming monitor is pretty easy to set up. If you’re using it with a game console like an Xbox or Playstation, just plug in the HDMI and power cables, and you’re ready to go, which is pretty much the same for a PC setup.

Eye comfort features

To reduce eye strain during extended gaming sessions, the monitor includes a blue light filter and flicker-free technology. This makes it easier on the eyes, allowing you to play longer without discomfort.

The last monitor I had didn’t have those features, and I have to say having this option is very helpful as my eyes would start to bother me after a few hours of gaming.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Arzopa M1RC delivers in terms of gaming performance. Its high refresh rate and fast response time create a fluid and responsive experience, which is essential for fast-paced games such as first-person shooters like Call of Duty and even racing games.

The monitor also performs very well for everyday use. Its high resolution and color accuracy make it great for content creation, browsing, and watching HD videos or, in my case, Adobe Photoshop as well.

The only performance downside I noticed was the speaker quality—it’s a bit low, but that’s expected from built-in speakers on a monitor.

Most users, like myself, will likely use headphones or external speakers anyway. However, what I have noticed is a significant improvement in my gaming performance.

Maybe it’s just a placebo effect, like when you were a kid and got a new pair of basketball sneakers that made you feel like you could jump higher. But hey, sometimes a little confidence boost is all you need!

Who should consider the Arzopa M1RC gaming monitor?

The Arzopa M1RC 27-inch gaming monitor is ideal for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts looking for high performance without the hefty price tag.

Its combination of features, performance, and value makes it a standout choice for casual gamers like myself.

While it has a few minor drawbacks, like the sound quality not being all that great, they are easily outweighed by the benefits, especially at its price point. Plus, who still uses standard monitor speakers anyway?

Final thoughts

I wasn’t sure what to expect with the Arzopa M1RC 27-inch gaming monitor, but so far, I think it’s definitely a big upgrade from my standard monitor, especially if you are going to use it for fast-paced games.

Its impressive display quality, high refresh rate, adaptive sync support, and low price make it worth considering.

And here’s the best part—you can snag this monitor on Amazon for just $199, which means you won’t have to sell a limb to pick one up.

Have you upgraded from a standard monitor to a gaming-specific one? Share your experiences and thoughts on what makes a great gaming monitor in the comments below.

