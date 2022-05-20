Apple reportedly showed off its long-awaited AR/VR headset

Apple’s board of directors got an advanced look at the company’s upcoming AR/VR headset last week. At least, they got a look at the hardware. Apparently, Apple is still creating the software that will run on it.

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg, and the usually-accurate Mark Gurman. Now, before you get all excited about a possible WWDC 2022 release, that’s probably too soon for an official announcement.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen this year though. When Apple released its voice assistant, Siri, in 2011, the board got a preview earlier that year. That could mean the mixed-reality headset is on track for an Apple Event sometime this fall.

That would line up with reports from earlier this year, that said the mixed-reality headset would be delayed until the end of 2022.

Image: 9to5Mac

Bloomberg also notes that the development of rOS, the operating system that will run the headset, has ramped up recently.

That could lead to some powerful software, as reports from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo say that the hardware could have similar processing power to the M1 chips used in current Macs.

We’re excited to see what form Apple’s mixed-reality headset takes when it’s finally released. Whenever the actual date is, barring major delays, we won’t have long to wait now.

The real question is, can Apple take market share away from Meta, and its line of Quest headsets? Apple does have a long track record of taking over the product categories it enters, from the iPhone, to the iPad, and more recently, the Apple Watch.

A late 2022, or early 2023 release would put it directly against Meta’s Project Cambria headset.

