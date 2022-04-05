WWDC 2022 will be a virtual-only event starting on June 6

Apple just set the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. The event will go from June 6 to 10 and will be virtual-only again this year. This will be the third year in a row Apple has opted for an online event.

Expect everything to do with iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS, watchOS, and all of Apple’s various developer tools.

That also means beta versions of all Apple’s operating systems; as they’ll want developers to be in the know ahead of the major product releases in the fall.

It's one of my favorite times of the year! #WWDC22. Can’t wait for June 6th. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/98gag4zGeI — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 5, 2022

Could we finally see the release of “realityOS,” the operating system Apple has been readying for its AR/VR headsets? Maybe even a glimpse of the hardware that’ll run it?

The iMac Pro is due for a release party, and when better than when all the world’s developers are looking at Apple?

The next generation of Apple’s own silicon is also coming this year, with four new devices rumored. WWDC is a software-focused event, so we might have to wait longer to hear about new silicon.

Google’s own developer conference, I/O, is going hybrid this year. That’s with a reduced headcount though, which is probably wise as COVID keeps coming up with new variants.

Tune in to Apple’s Events page on June 6 to watch the keynote for WWDC 2022. If previous years are any indication, it’ll also be shown on Apple’s YouTube channel.

