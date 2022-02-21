Apple is reportedly launching an M2 chip with four new Macs in 2022

Apple is marching closer to releasing at least four new Macs, powered by their second-generation M2 chip later this year. The news comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who wrote about what he expects in his weekly Power On newsletter.

Later this year, Gurman reports that four new Macs will feature the M2 chip. These include a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac, and an overhauled MacBook Air.

Notice something there? That’s every macOS device that Apple currently sells with the first-generation M1 chip. Apple is tight-lipped about the performance of the M2 chips, but Gurman believes that the M2’s CPU will be slightly faster than the M1 while sharing the same 8-core layout.

The new Macs are close to launching. Three new entries in the Russian equivalent of the FCC point towards at least one laptop. That could be the MacBook Air or even the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The other two could be the Mac mini and the 24-inch iMac.

The refreshed 27-inch iMac could even be one of those products, depending on how Apple will release things. That said, it makes more sense for Apple to release all of the M2-powered Macs simultaneously.

With the M2 chip directly replacing the M1 chip in Apple’s product stack, Gurman wonders if Apple will bring Pro and Max versions out in 2023. We think Apple will; after all, they did the same with the M1 chip last year with the latest MacBook Pro models.

Gurman also expects a Mac Pro to replace the Intel-powered one. This will be powered by the “equivalent of either two or four M1 Max chips.”

The only M1-powered device in Apple’s product stack will be the iPad Pro after this year. So will we see an M2-powered version of Apple’s best tablet in 2023? As my 2018 11-inch iPad Pro is starting to show its age, I hope so.

