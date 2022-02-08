Apple just acquired a music startup you’ve probably never heard of

Apple is continuing its push into the music industry. According to Bloomberg, the company just acquired a startup called AI Music that specializes in music created by artificial intelligence. I mean, it’s right there in the name.

The London-based company is known for developing tech that’s capable of sourcing royalty-free music and looping it in its AI engine to create soundtracks to fit a user’s mood. For example, picture yourself in a grueling workout, AI Music would generate a soundtrack to match the intensity of your workout.

For instance, if your heartbeat beats faster while you’re out on a walk, the company’s AI can increase the BPM of the song to match your walking pace. If you run faster, the music speeds up to match your pace.

To give you a better understanding of how it works, I found this video from June of 2021 with the company’s founder and CEO, Savashi Mahdavi, explaining in detail how AI Music works:

AI Music isn’t really intended for the typical music streamer. It’s mainly intended for businesses looking to stuff music into their product offerings.

The company’s LinkedIn page says its goal is to “give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs, or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences.”

At this point, it’s unclear how Apple intends on utilizing AI Music’s technology in its services.

If I had to guess, they’re probably going to find a way to pipe this into Apple Music or use the AI-generated music in its Apple Fitness+ classes. And who knows, it could also be used to create soundtracks or music scores for Apple TV+ shows.

Apple declined to comment on the acquisition, so details are pretty slim. Hopefully, we’ll find out more about Apple’s plans for AI Music in the coming weeks.

