Canceling Spotify? These tools can transfer music playlists from one service to another

You spend a lot of time curating the perfect playlists on your music app of choice. Whether that is Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music, playlists help define your listening experience.

But what happens when you decide to cancel Spotify Premium and move over to something like Apple Music. Do you have to manually recreate every playlist? That could take literal days! Thankfully, there are tools that can help.

We’ll detail some of the best options for transferring playlists below, so regardless of what platform you prefer, there should be an option for you.

Tune My Music

If you take your playlists seriously, Tune My Music has both free and paid plans for keeping your playlists in sync across different platforms. The free plan allows for up to 500 song transfers, but the paid version offers unlimited transfers and up to 20 automatic syncs. That means if you change a playlist on one platform, Tune My Music will make the changes on connect playlists, as well.

SongShift

Like Tune My Music, SongShift can handle the burden of transferring your favorite playlists, but it takes a much more mobile-forward approach to the process. Sadly, you’ll have to be on iOS to use this one. If that’s not a dealbreaker though, the app uses JSON and TXT files to transfer your playlists. There are both free and paid versions of this one, as well.

FreeYourMusic

If you like flexibility, FreeYourMusic might be your best bet. This option is available on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. For people willing to cough up some money, you get features like live sync and smart links for sharing playlists with anyone, but even free users get unlimited transfers, which could be perfect for those with larger libraries.

Soundiiz

Soundiiz is the final option we’re looking at today, and it accomplishes the same things as others on this list. Unlike some of the other options, it is only available through a browser, but it is still packed with features for transferring playlists from one platform to another. There is a free plan, with premium plans starting at only $4.50 a month.

How to choose which option is best for you

At the end of the day, many of these options offer similar features. Your choice will come down to which one works the best with the devices you own and which streaming services you use.

All of these four choices (Soundiiz, FreeYourMusic, SongShift, and Tune My Music) all offer the most popular music streaming platforms. This includes Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and more.

