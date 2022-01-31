If you are trying to trim your subscriptions or don’t agree with some of the people on the platform, then canceling your Spotify Premium membership is absolutely an option.

You’ll be stuck with ads and limited functionality, but it’s definitely something that can help put a little more money in your wallet. A typical Spotify Premium membership is $9.99 a month and Premium Family plans are $15.99 a month.

If you are ready to cancel Spotify Premium but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered.

How to cancel Spotify Premium

If you are done giving Spotify your subscription money, here’s what to know. Sadly, you can’t cancel your subscription directly from the app, but the process described below can be done from your desktop or mobile browser.

First, head to www.spotify.com/account Then, enter your login credentials Under the Available plans section, you’ll see the different plan options Find your plan and click or tap Cancel Premium Go through the process detailed on the following screens and you’re good to go!

That covers canceling Spotify Premium through Spotify’s own web portal, but if you are an Apple user and signed up through your iPhone or iPad, keep reading below.

How to cancel Spotify Premium through Apple subscriptions

Image: KnowTechie

If you frequently use an iPhone or iPad, you might have your Spotify subscription through your Apple account. If that is the case, here’s how to cancel:

Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad Tap on your name banner at the top Select Subscriptions Find Spotify Premium and cancel your subscription from there

And boom! You’ve now canceled Spotify Premium through iOS. If you’re on Android, you’ll need to go through the web browser method detailed above.

If you ever want to start your subscription again, you can do so with the same account credentials at any time.

Hopefully, this quick guide has been of help. If you have any questions regarding the process, make sure to leave us a comment! If you are ready to trim a bunch of your subscriptions, make sure to check out our comprehensive guide here.

