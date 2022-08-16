Spotify is giving new subscribers three months of Premium for free

If you’ve always wanted to try Spotify Premium, you can now do so for free and for up to three months.

A Spotify Premium subscription allows you to download music, listen to music without ads, play any song, and skip songs without limits.

New Spotify Premium subscribers who opt for the Individual, Duo, Family, or Student plan can enjoy this free subscription offer.

How to get three free months of Spotify Premium

Screenshot: Spotify

The Individual and Student Spotify plans cost $9.99 and $4.99 respectively. However, until September 11, 2022, new subscribers can get each for absolutely free.

Then, once the free period passes, you can start paying for the plan come mid-November.

On the other hand, new subscribers to the Duo and Family plans will get one month of free Spotify Premium subscription until the end of the offer period.

However, these free subscription offers are only available to new users who haven’t tried Spotify Premium before.

Similarly, if you canceled your Premium subscription before July 15th, 2022, Spotify is also offering you three months subscription for just $9.99.

Is Spotify Premium worth a try?

With this offer, Spotify can increase its userbase even as TikTok is making plans to join the streaming business.

Also, Premium subscribers will enjoy the new play and shuffle buttons, among other new Spotify features like the Friends Mix, and the ability to buy live concert tickets.

And if at the end of the day, you don’t want to continue with the Premium subscription, you can always cancel at any time, making this deal essentially risk-free.

