Fitbit is ending support for music and file transfers from PCs

For a long time, Fitbit owners have been able to use their PC to set up and sync music to their Fitbit. But, as more people lean into the FitBit mobile app, Fitbit is ending computer sync support.

The company has updated its setup support page (h/t 9to5Google) to let users know that the Fitbit Connect app will soon be unavailable.

“Note: On October 13, 2022, we’re removing the option to sync your Fitbit device with the Fitbit Connect app on your computer. Download and use the Fitbit app on your phone to sync your device,” reads the Fitbit setup page.

Of course, this shouldn’t be an issue for most users. Most people who purchase a Fitbit also own an iPhone or Android smartphone that they can use to access the Fitbit app.

Screenshot: Fitbit Support

But maybe the more severe impact of this change involves syncing music on your Fitbit. This change also limits the ability to sync music playlists on your Fitbit from a computer.

You can technically still sync music to a Fitbit device using your smartphone. But, at least for now, you are limited to syncing playlists from the Deezer app or stations from Pandora.

Considering those aren’t the most popular streaming apps (Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music have all left Deezer and Pandora behind), music syncing will soon be fairly limited on Fitbit devices.

This is a strange move from Fitbit. Ending support for the Fitbit Connect app on computer seems like a strange move.

I would think Fitbit should be more concerned about stopping its devices from burning customers instead of ending Connect support. But what do I know?

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: