Fitbit finally adds a ‘Find Phone’ feature to its Charge 5 smartwatch

Fitbit has added a new feature to try and help bridge the gap between fitness trackers and smartwatches. The new ‘Find Phone’ feature on the Fitbit Charge 5 lets you ring your paired smartphone to help you locate it when you inevitably misplace your phone.

Fitbit began rolling out the latest update (h/t 9to5Google) to the Charge 5 for users earlier this week. With that update, the company added the Find Phone feature, which was previously only the Sense and Versa 3.

As you can imagine, Find Phone does basically what it says it does. It uses the Bluetooth connection between your phone and Charge 5 to help you find your smartphone if you misplace it.

To use the feature, your phone must be connected to your Fitbit Charge 5 via Bluetooth. Additionally, it will only work at a range of up to 30 feet, and the Fitbit app needs to be running in the background on your phone.

As long as you meet those criteria and your phone is powered on, you’ll be able to use the Charge 5 to find your phone. You can find the Find Phone option between Screen Wake and Water Lock when swiping down through your Charge 5’s menus.

According to 9to5Google, this is the only change that came with the latest Charge 5 update. While the update likely also includes bug fixes and general maintenance, Fitbit didn’t add any extra noticeable features.

Still, this is a nice, convenient feature that Fitbit has added to the Charge 5. I, personally, misplace my phone almost constantly. And it’s not always easy to have somebody call it so I can find it. But the new Find Phone feature on the Fitbit Charge 5 takes care of that problem.

