You can now listen to Pandora on your Apple Watch without needing your iPhone

Seems there’s a lot of news today regarding Apple relaxing its usual “walled garden” approach to third-party apps. The latest? That Pandora now has a standalone Apple Watch app, so you don’t need to tether it to your iPhone anymore. That’s big news, since only Apple Music had previously been able to do this, giving Pandora a huge advantage over other music streaming services.

Spotify’s Apple Watch app, for example, is pretty much a glorified remote control for the Spotify app running on your iPhone. Now, cellular-enabled Apple Watch users can leave their other iDevices at home and listen to their favorite podcasts, songs, playlists and more from their Pandora account.

If you’re a basic Pandora user, you’ll be able to play, pause, skip, and thumbs-up your fav jams, and adjust the volume. If you’ve got a Pandora Premium account, you can search for and play specific artists and music, and both Pandora Plus and Premium users can download music to listen to offline.

Here’s how to get it

Open the App Store on your Apple Watch

on your Apple Watch Tap on the Search bar

bar Choose between Dictation or Scribble

or Say or write Pandora and tap Done

and tap Tap Get to download the app

to download the app Double-click the side button to confirm

Follow any prompts, and sign in to your Pandora account

Enjoy streaming your music playlists while out jogging without having to carry your heavy iPhone around.

What do you think? Glad to see a standalone Pandora app on Apple Watch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

