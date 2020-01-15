Your iPhone can now be a physical security key for Google logins

When Google started using Android devices as two-factor authentication devices for first-party apps, it was a great moment for account security. Now, iPhone users can take advantage of the (mostly) same feature. 9to5Google broke the news this morning.

This form of two-factor authentication means that when you go to log into Google’s first-party services (like Chrome), you’ll be met with a security prompt from the Google Smart Lock app (which you’ll need to have downloaded on your iPhone). Once you open the app, it will confirm your login and it’s smooth sailing from there. You can also deny entry by selecting “No, that’s not me” from the Smart Lock app.

Unlike its Android sibling, the iPhone two-factor authentication method uses Bluetooth to confirm your access

This means that you’ll need to have your phone within range of your laptop when logging in. Honestly, this is nice, as it is an extra layer of security.

According to 9to5Google, “[T]he company is leveraging the Secure Enclave found on Apple’s A-Series chips. Storing Touch ID, Face ID, and other cryptographic data, it was first introduced on the iPhone 5s, though that particular device no longer supports iOS 13.”

I’m all here for it. In a world where everything is being hacked or breached, any extra bit of security helps.

