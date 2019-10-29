iOS 13.2 available with new emoji, Deep Dusion, Siri privacy and more – Here’s how to get it

Apple’s latest version of iOS is now out, and among the various bug fixes, comes the Deep Fusion update for the cameras on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, a whole bunch of emoji, and support for both the AirPods Pro and Beats Solo Pro earbuds.

The latest version of tvOS is also out, and iOS 12.4.3 for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2/3, and iPod touch 6th-gen, so don’t forget to update your Apple devices.

That’s most of your Apple devices ready to go for updating, but if you’re a HomePod owner you’re going to want to head this way to read about an issue with the update.

You can now update to iOS 13.2 today

iOS 13.2 brings some of the most anticipated updates for the cameras on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It also brings new emoji, the ability for Siri to read your messages on your AirPods, and new Siri privacy controls.

You can get the iOS 13.2 or iPadOS update by tapping on Settings > General > Software Update. If you have an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, head to Settings to update to the latest version.

As with most Apple updates, your best bet is to wait until the end of the day when you are done with your phone to push the update.

Here’s the list of major updates dropping today, with a list of bug fixes below that:

Camera: Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is here, which leverages the A13 Bionic Neural Engine to bring better quality to your photos, especially at lower light levels. You can also change the video resolution directly from the Camera app, but only on the three newest handsets.

Over 70 new emoji, including new gender-neutral and accessibility options, more skin tone options, new animals, activities, and food AirPods: Along with support for the new AirPods Pro, comes the Announce Messages feature that lets Siri read your messages out loud to your AirPods

Along with support for the new AirPods Pro, comes the Announce Messages feature that lets Siri read your messages out loud to your AirPods Home App: HomeKit Secure Video lets you grab encrypted video from your security cameras, and brings people, animal and vehicle detection. It also lets you set HomeKit enabled routers to control which devices your HomeKit accessories can communicate with

Here’s the list of bug fixes in iOS 13.2:

Fixes an issue that may prevent passwords from auto-filling in 3rd party apps

Resolves an issue that may prevent the keyboard from appearing when using Search

Addresses an issue where swipe to go home might not work on iPhone X and later

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Addresses an issue where Messages may display a phone number instead of a contact name

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Fixes an issue that may prevent Markup annotations from being saved

Resolves an issue where saved notes could temporarily disappear

Fixes an issue where iCloud Backup might not successfully complete after tapping Backup Now in Settings

Improves performance when using AssistiveTouch to activate App Switcher

So, there you have it, a full list of iOS updates. I’m updating my iPad right now, as I’ve been using the beta versions all month.

