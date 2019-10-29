Apple will charge you $89 to replace your lost/stolen AirPods Pro earbud

Don’t lose your AirPods Pro earbuds because it will cost $89 to replace each one. The previous version of AirPods costs $69 to replace. The new pricing applies to the wireless charging case, as well. To repair it, the price is $89 while getting a new replacement costs $99 out of warranty.

To avoid paying these fees, the obvious way to go here is by signing up for AppleCare+ for headphones. The service costs $29 and adds a total of two years to Apple’s hardware repair coverage (one-year standard) and its 90 days of complimentary support. With this plan, Apple charges $29 for each repair or replacement of all its earbuds and cases.

Also, it should be noted, AppleCare+ only adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage.

If you’re someone who constantly breaks or loses their stuff, then you should seriously consider AppleCare+. For just $29, that’s honestly not bad, and it’s a whole lot better paying $29 vs. $89 to get an earbud replaced.

If you are interested in the new AirPods Pro, they are now available from Apple’s website for $249 and will start shipping on October 30.

Do you think this pricing is fair? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: