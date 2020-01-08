Sonos sounds off, suing Google in two Federal courts for patent infringement

Smart speaker manufacturer Sonos is taking Google to court for allegedly swiping their multiroom speaker tech. A report from The New York Times says that two lawsuits in Federal courts covering five of Sonos’ patents have been filed.

The company isn’t stopping there though, seeking a sales ban on Google’s laptops, phones, and speakers through a lawsuit filed with the International Trade Commission.

See, back in 2013 Google dangled the opportunity for Sonos to support Google Play Music on their smart speakers. Sonos, perhaps naively, agreed; thinking that no harm would come from it. Sonos says that Google then copied its multiroom tech, putting it inside the Chromecast Audio device and selling it cheaply to undercut Sonos.

According to the company, it repeatedly warned Google of the infringements, first when the Google Home smart speaker was released in 2016, then again when the Google Home Max and Home Mini were released in 2018. By 2019 they say that as many of 100 of their patents were being infringed by Google.

Sonos also says Amazon is infringing on Sonos’ patents, but couldn’t afford to take on both tech giants in court at the same time

Almost every device that Google manufactures is included in the suit, from the Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, the Nest Mini, Hub, Hub Max, and WiFi Point; and the Pixel phones, Pixel Slate tablet, and Pixelbook laptop

You can read the full suit here, and the ITC complaint asking for a sales ban on Google’s laptops, phones, and speakers in the USA here.

