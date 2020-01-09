Google revamps its travel site to give vacationers more control over travel

Any folks looking to start planning a vacation for the spring? Google Travel is a good source to start, but if you spend a little extra time on the site now, you will notice that it will give you details that previously weren’t there.

Since Google got rid of Flights and Hotels and combined them into Google Travel, there’s been nothing that really sets it apart from its competition. Not a bad resource, far from it, but not different either.

Now, when you browse on Google Travel, you will be given a score regarding specific characteristics of a city or town. The other standout feature is with prices and taxes that sometimes just appear when you are checking in to a hotel.

All of this is exceptionally helpful for those looking to budget for a vacation or just want to avoid huge crowds for hotspots.

Google Travel will now display information that makes your vacation more wallet-friendly and maybe even fun

Here’s what you will see next time you visit Google Travel:

A “When to Visit” tab will display ideal calendar dates for certain locations. Information on this will include what the weather is typically like how busy it could be for travelers.

The What You’ll Pay section shows how expensive hotels will be for specific times of the year – including taxes.

Neighborhood scores are given out in the Where to Stay tab, which lists how expensive certain places to stay are. If you are traveling to Seattle and want to stay in a nearby suburban town, this would be a good resource.

Google Travel is transparent when it comes to showing taxes and fees in the Overview and Prices tabs, as it will all be listed upfront. No longer will you be surprised when you check-in to a hotel and find out there is a security deposit.

All these changes are available on both the mobile and desktop versions of Google Travel. If the company continues to update this travel platform, it could very well become the best way to snag a deal on a hotel. Or it could be just another way to access your personal data. Who knows?

