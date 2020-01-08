Withings is releasing a smartwatch that can detect AFib and sleep apnea

CES is full of weird and wonderful wearables, but can they save your life like this hybrid smartwatch from Withings?

The ScanWatch has an onboard ECG sensor (yes, like the Apple Watch), to alert you to possible issues like AFib. It can also scan for blood oxygen, so it can detect sleep apnea, which kills around 38,000 people in the US a year.

Oh, the best bit? It has a 30-day battery life as well.

The Withings ScanWatch comes with an on-wrist ECG

Withings makes some of the most stylish health devices around, and the ScanWatch is no exception.

It’s a hybrid smartwatch that keeps the often garish screen to a small display inset on a normal watch face. That makes it classy enough for the boardroom, plus the hybrid design gives it battery life for days. Onboard is a bevy of sensors, from a pulse monitor, a SpO2 pulse oxygen sensor, and an ECG for detecting things like AFib, a type of irregular heart rhythm that’s hard to diagnose.

Stylish hybrid smartwatch design with 30-day battery life (I’ve got the Withings Steel HR which also has similarly astonishing battery life, it’s no typo)

Can detect both AFib and sleep apnea

Has an on-demand ECG sensor, plus an always-on PPG sensor that continuously monitors heart rate and notifies the wearer if it thinks they should take an ECG

Has a SpO2 sensor that can detect low blood oxygen and alert the wearer to potential issues

Scheduled to release before the summer, pending CE and FDA clearance

38mm size will be $249, with a 42mm size coming for $299

Hopefully, the ScanWatch passes FDA clearance, as the similar ECG sensor in the latest Apple Watch has already proven itself as a valuable life-saving tool.

