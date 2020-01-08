Gadgets
Withings is releasing a smartwatch that can detect AFib and sleep apnea
The Apple Watch better watch out.
CES is full of weird and wonderful wearables, but can they save your life like this hybrid smartwatch from Withings?
The ScanWatch has an onboard ECG sensor (yes, like the Apple Watch), to alert you to possible issues like AFib. It can also scan for blood oxygen, so it can detect sleep apnea, which kills around 38,000 people in the US a year.
Oh, the best bit? It has a 30-day battery life as well.
The Withings ScanWatch comes with an on-wrist ECG
Withings makes some of the most stylish health devices around, and the ScanWatch is no exception.
It’s a hybrid smartwatch that keeps the often garish screen to a small display inset on a normal watch face. That makes it classy enough for the boardroom, plus the hybrid design gives it battery life for days. Onboard is a bevy of sensors, from a pulse monitor, a SpO2 pulse oxygen sensor, and an ECG for detecting things like AFib, a type of irregular heart rhythm that’s hard to diagnose.
- Stylish hybrid smartwatch design with 30-day battery life (I’ve got the Withings Steel HR which also has similarly astonishing battery life, it’s no typo)
- Can detect both AFib and sleep apnea
- Has an on-demand ECG sensor, plus an always-on PPG sensor that continuously monitors heart rate and notifies the wearer if it thinks they should take an ECG
- Has a SpO2 sensor that can detect low blood oxygen and alert the wearer to potential issues
- Scheduled to release before the summer, pending CE and FDA clearance
- 38mm size will be $249, with a 42mm size coming for $299
Hopefully, the ScanWatch passes FDA clearance, as the similar ECG sensor in the latest Apple Watch has already proven itself as a valuable life-saving tool.
What do you think? Is this smartwatch from Withings something you’re interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Yale presents a pair of porch pirate prevention products at CES 2020
- Philips Hue is expanding its outdoors lighting options and I want them all
- Whirlpool’s smart thermometer will tell you temperatures and adjust your smart oven
- Dell and Alienware have a new lineup of gaming products at CES 2020