Dell and Alienware have a new lineup of gaming products at CES 2020

When most people think PC gaming, the name Alienware often comes to mind and for a good reason. The Dell-owned subsidiary is a consistent brand when it comes to innovation in the world of gaming.

Naturally, with CES taking place this week, Dell and Alienware have a laundry list of product announcements and updates. And they are coming out swinging with a new gaming laptop, monitor, and a fresh way to keep track of PC performances.

Alienware and Dell have new products and software at CES – Here’s what they are

Dell G5 15 SE

The SE stands for Special Edition and it will have a starting price of $799. The release window for the laptop is mid-April.

Game Shift is a macro key feature that helps “reduce latency and sharpens images for fast and immersive gaming.”

A revamped Alienware Command Center to help enhance the gaming experience by letting users change the lighting and graphical prowess of certain games.

6” display with a new, sleek design inspired by fighter jets.

Two AMD chips, the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon™ RX 5600M GPUs, give this laptop a good amount of power behind it.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor

This brand-new monitor from the company is 24.5” and will be available on March 11 for $499.

A 240Hz refresh rate that Dell touts as being “twice as fast as any gaming monitor”.

New IPS technology that makes sure that no screen blurring or tearing takes place.

Thin design with the ability to adjust the screen on its legs.

Alienware Second Screen

The newest idea from the company, Second Screen is still in its preliminary phase. By downloading the Dell Mobile Connect app, Alienware users can monitor their PC or laptop’s performances on their phones. This is great for those who don’t want to constantly switch in-and-out of windows.

The prices on the two above products aren’t going to completely destroy your wallet, which is nice if someone is looking to get into PC gaming.

What do you think? Interested in any of these new products from Dell? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: