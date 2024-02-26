The Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop is currently on sale with a $200 discount, making it the best time to buy. Getting Alienware gaming gear is already awesome, but getting it with a hefty discount is even better.

The Alienware Aurora R16 desktop usually goes for $1,349.99, but you can get it for $1,149.99 for a while straight from Dell’s shop.

Dell Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop $1,149.99 $1,349.99 This Alienware gaming desktop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 1TB of storage space. And it's now on sale for $200 off. What We Like: Powerful configuration.

Looks fantastic.

Works with any game you want to play.

This desktop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F processor, ensuring fast and smooth gaming experiences. It also boasts the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, offering stunning visuals for immersive gameplay.

With a hefty 16GB DDR5 memory and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, it offers ample space for games and ensures swift load times. The Windows 11 Home system offers the latest features and security updates.

What sets the Aurora R16 apart is its ‘Legend 3’ design emphasizing efficient airflow and improved acoustics.

The desktop has larger passageways and optimized internal cable management, making operations 20% quieter and lowering temperatures by 7% compared to the Aurora R15.

The design also includes an increased total surface area for ventilation – the hexagonal array on the side, top surface exhaust, and the front stadium intake, all contribute to effective cooling. An optional 240mm heat exchanger ensures temperatures remain consistently low for intense gaming sessions.

Category Specification Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F Cores/Threads 16 cores, 24 threads Max Turbo Frequency Up to 5.20 GHz (P-Core Turbo Max 3.0) Cache 54MB Operating System Windows 11 Home (English, French, Spanish) Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 Memory 16 GB (2 x 8 GB), DDR5, 5600 MT/s Storage 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD Power Supply 500W Platinum Rated PSU Cooling Air-Cooled CPU

This combination of high performance, efficient cooling, and now a significant discount makes the Alienware Aurora R16 a great investment for any avid gamer. Grab this deal while it lasts!

