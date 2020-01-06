Samsung’s new Chromebook is super light and has a 4K AMOLED screen

Samsung just announced a beastly Chromebook at CES 2020, and yes, it’s got the Galaxy moniker.

The aluminum-clad beauty is under 10mm thick, has a 4K UHD-resolution AMOLED screen, and was built in partnership with Intel with their Project Athena program, which sets a benchmark for the next generation of computers used for 5G, AI-based activities, and more responsive work.

Samsung’s newest Chromebook is a beast

The Galaxy Chromebook is the first time Samsung has put a 4K AMOLED screen into one of its Chromebook devices. It’s also the thinnest Chromebook Samsung has ever made, at 9.9mm. It comes in at a hair over two pounds.

Looking at the specs, if you already have a Samsung smartphone or have used one of their Chromebooks in the past, it’s a pretty tempting device. Instant-on usage like a smartphone, long battery life, fast charging and consistent performance whether you’re plugged into a wall or not – it’s like a larger Galaxy Fold that’s actually usable for work.

More about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook:

10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor

Integrated Intel UHD graphics

Up to 16GB of memory

Up to 1TB of SSD storage

Wi-Fi 6

Built-in pen support

Fingerprint sensor

Google Assistant

Integrations with services from Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones

This is one of the first Project Athena devices, so expect to see more in the future, possibly even later today during Intel’s keynote at 4pm Pacific. Chromebooks as a whole are trying to break out of the education space they’ve been in for so long, with devices that offer “real-world experiences.” Expect a $999 price tag when it’s shipping later this quarter.

