JBL is showing off its $100 AirPods competitor at CES 2020

AirPods have arguably changed how people look at wireless headphone options. They seem to be a staple on college campuses and subways alike and while there are plenty of great options to choose instead of Apple’s status symbol, there’s something about them that keeps people talking about them.

JBL is now trying to find a place in that same form factor with its CES 2020 offering, the TUNE 220TWS earbuds.

The JBL TUNE 220TWS earbuds feature three hours of battery life and come in a variety of colors

One of the biggest complaints with Apple’s iconic earbuds is the lack of color options. People like to express themselves and JBL acknowledges that with the TUNE 220TWS buds. The earbuds come in six different colors (seen above) and the charging case can extend battery life an additional 16 hours. Other than that, the JBL TUNE 220TWS features a 12.5mm driver and pretty standard features.

For $150, however, you can bump up to the JBL LIVE 300TWS which features a slightly different form factor, IPX5 water resistance, and voice assistance through Alexa or Google Assistant. Its battery life is a bit better than the 220TWS, coming in at four hours on a single charge.

There is also a TalkThru feature which makes talking to people in real life easier. Because having to remove your earbud while having a conversation is so 2019.

