Whirlpool’s smart thermometer will tell you temperatures and adjust your smart oven

Whirlpool’s Yummly platform focuses on the kitchen and more specifically the smart aspects of your kitchen. Last year at CES, the company showed off a smart oven and now we are starting to see some accessories for the kitchen accessory.

At CES 2020, Whirlpool is showcasing its Yummly Smart Thermometer which can take some of the guesswork out of the kitchen while also assisting you in new, unique ways.

This smart thermometer will tell you internal and external temperatures and adjust your smart oven accordingly

So, at its core, the Whirlpool Smart Thermometer uses two sensors to monitor the temperature of your dish while also keeping track of oven temperatures. This is great for both seasoned (but not too seasoned) chefs and amateurs alike. You’ll also get alerts to the Yummly app to keep you a(chicken)breast of the situation.

Then, later this year, you’ll be able to combo the Smart Thermometer with your Whirlpool smart oven to access recipes and your oven and thermometer will work together to adjust temperatures during the cooking cycle.

The Whirlpool Smart Thermometer will be available early 2020 with an expected retail price of $129.

What do you think? Is this something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: