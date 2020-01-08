This smart sliding door opener shown at CES 2020 is perfect for pet owners

I don’t have any pets, but if I did I would absolutely spoil them with all the smart tech available to them. Feeders, toys, you name it.

At CES this year, Wayzn is highlighting a new gadget for pet owners – a smart sliding door opener.

Wayzn’s smart sliding door gadget can identify when you or a pet is nearby

Wayzn’s sliding door opener works in multiple ways. You can have it set to open with motion (maybe not the best idea depending on where you live), a smart tag on your pet’s collar, or through the use of an app.

If your yard is fenced in, being able to use an IoT-style chip to let your pet come and go as they choose could be nice, but honestly, I see most people using the app option. Regardless, the device is definitely something I could see pet owners using.

The biggest hurdle on this smart device, however, is the price. At $399, it’s not cheap, but really, who can put a price on their puppers? The Wayzn pet door opener is now available for pre-order with a $50 deposit.

