Philips Hue is expanding its outdoors lighting options and I want them all

We love Philips Hue’s range of connected lighting here at KnowTechie, and at CES 2020, the brand has expanded its outdoors range. Now there’s a new wall-mounted fixture, some low-voltage lights to save your stubbed toes (and the environment), and they’re all HomeKit-supported.

They’re all RGB as well, because everything is better in RGB.

Philips Hue just added more outdoors lights to its offerings

Signify’s Philips Hue outdoors range is expanding this spring, just in time for barbeque season. There’s new low-voltage lights, and a cool triangle-creating wall fixture, as well as a new power supply.

Those new outdoor lights include:

Appear: This wall-mounted fixture uplights and downlights in a triangle pattern. It'll be $139.99 when out in March. Triforce light fixture wen?

Lily XL spotlight: This low-voltage spotlight increases the light output of the existing Lily spotlight, and will cost $139.99

Philips Hue Econic pedestal light: Now there's a low-voltage pedestal light for your pathways so you can see where you're going and save on utility costs. Oh, and it'll cost $129.99.

100W outdoor power supply unit and 2.5-meter extension cable: Pretty self-explanatory, and presumably weather-sealed

All of the new Philips Hue outdoors items will be available in mid-March. You can check out the rest of the Philips Hue range on its Amazon storefront.

What do you think? Interested in any of these new lighting options from Philips? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

