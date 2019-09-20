Philips Hue is bringing back the Hue Box to give your TV that good glow

Philips Hue is bringing Ambilight back, kinda. The $230 Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box (whoo that’s a mouthful) syncs your existing Philips Hue bulbs to whatever you’re watching on the TV, bringing a more immersive watching experience.

It’s also a great way to decorate the house with spooky colors, just in time for Halloween.

Philips Hue is bringing the sexy back with the Hue Box

Back before everyone was making mood lights to stick behind your TV, Philips had a TV with inbuilt LEDs to project light on your wall while watching movies. They called this Ambilight, and it worked well enough that an entire industry of copycats and add-ons was created. Now, you can recreate that feeling without replacing your TV, by plugging the Sync Box into your TV and having it control your existing Hue bulbs and lights. Nifty.

Support for any HDMI device, from DVD players to game consoles to streaming devices and more

Connect up to 4 HDMI devices

Sync up to 10 color-capable Philips Hue lights

Dedicated app for controlling the sync effects

If you want to wash your room in color while binging Netflix, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box has pre-orders up at meethue.com and BestBuy.com. The sync box will ship and be available for purchase at Best Buy stores nationwide starting October 15.

