What Apple Watch has the ECG feature?

An electrocardiogram, or ECG, is a test that helps people exercising track and record the electrical signals from their heart. The ECG test will measure heartbeats, and it is commonly used by doctors to see if their patient’s heart has any irregularities or potential problems.

With the rise of wearables like the Apple Watch, people can track their fitness progress and all sorts of other health-related topics.

However, can an Apple Watch conduct an ECG test? After all, it has a laundry list of features and apps that help make the experience well worth it. If it has the option to conduct an ECG, then that makes the package much more complete.

What Apple Watch models have ECG or can download an ECG app?

Answer: Only the two newest models

The new Apple Watch Series 5 and the Apple Watch Series 4 can give its users an ECG test through an included Apple app. In fact, the Apple Watch Series 4 marked the first time an ECG app was available direct-to-the-Apple-user. Which is something the 5 carried over.

Before you can start, Apple recommends you double-check your region’s store to see if it is available. If you own an Apple Watch 3 and below, you are out of luck, sadly. There may be third-party apps that claim the functionality, but the tech needed for accurate readings is only in the Series 4 and 5 versions.

