Can the Apple Watch 5 work with an Android device?

Less than two months ago, we saw the release of the Apple Watch Series 5. The smartwatch received several glowing reviews from outlets like The Verge and Gizmodo, as well as several Amazon users. The latest Apple Watch was an improvement in almost every way to the Series 4 version and one that seems to be worth the coin.

However, here comes the inevitable question: can it work on other phones? More specifically, can it work on an Android device? Sure, previous models of the Apple Watch exclusively work for the iPhone, but that’s no reason why that can’t change this year. Plus, since you can use several Apple made devices on Android smartphones, wouldn’t it be awesome to use with the Google Pixel 4?

So, can I use the new Apple Watch on my Android smartphone this year?

Answer: Unfortunately, no.

Unless you want to start removing the SIM card of your Pixel 4 or Android phone of your choosing, then Apple Watch Series 5 just won’t work. Maybe there will be a comparable watch now that Google has purchased Fitbit.

READ MORE: Can I use my Apple AirPods with my gaming console?

However, if you are willing to take those steps, and there are a lot of them, then it technically is possible. Now, if there are any readers that want to take on the challenge, just be warned that it can damage your phone.

What do you think? Surprised you are not able to use an Apple Watch with your Android phone? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: