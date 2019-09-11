A maxed-out Apple Watch 5 will set you back $1,750 – Yes, $1,750

When Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 5 yesterday, it made me yearn. That ceramic housing is super sweet, and I must have it. At least, until I saw the sticker price. Take a breath before you read on, you’ll need it.

The fully-loaded Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm ceramic housing and a metal link strap is $1,750. Really, Apple? It’s only $1,349 with a silicone rubber band, so how much does that metal link band cost to make in your Chinese-labor-law-flouting factories?

For that matter, how much does that ceramic housing cost to make? Surely it’s not as expensive as the titanium used in the other housing?

Can your pocketbook handle the price of the Apple Watch?

Let’s talk comparisons here. A 2003 BMW 5 Series 530i in Oregon is going for $1,300. It’s only got 217,000 miles on it, which isn’t that many at all by BMW standards. Probably it was a company fleet car in a prior life, but now it can be yours – for less than the new Apple Watch Series 5, even if you opt for the cheapest watch band.

Like the Apple Watch, it’s got alloys, although they’re probably some aluminum mix because I don’t think ceramic does well as a wheel material. There’ll be some exotic ceramics inside the engine and on those brake pads, however.

It’s even got some additional extras, like an always-on, in-dash clock; and blacked-out rear lights for when you don’t want to see it. Nifty.

I still want the ceramic Apple Watch Series 5, but buying it would put me in a Thanos-esque situation where I’d lose half of what I got. Guess it’s back to my trusty, always-on, analog watch.

What do you think? Surprised by how much the new Apple Watch costs? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

