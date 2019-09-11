The iPhone 11 Pro will finally come with a USB-C wall charger included in the box

Holy shit, it’s happening. Apple is finally introducing USB-C to the iPhone 11 Pro and they’re including a USB-C 18W wall charger and USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. This is the first time Apple has upgraded the included wall cable and wall plug that comes with the device.

Before you get your hopes up, this news is only applicable to the iPhone 11 Pro. Meaning, all the other new iPhones will come with the stock 5W brick and USB-A cable that Apple’s included in every new iPhone box.

However, the iPhone 11 does feature fast-charging capabilities, the only kicker here is that you’ll have to dish out more money for a new brick and cable if you want to charge it faster. Lame, I know, but that’s the Apple way.

While the iPhone 11 and Pro aren’t really USB-C iPhones, it’s good to see Apple offering its users options to charge the phone faster, regardless if a USB-C wall charger comes in the box or not.

For folks who plan on purchasing the iPhone 11 instead of the higher-end version, the company sells its 18W USB-C power adapter for $30 on Apple’s website.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: