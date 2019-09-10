Apple’s 7th-gen iPad will include a bigger screen and new photo editing tools

At its yearly Apple Event today, Apple just refreshed its most popular iPad model. A bigger screen, improvements to iPadOS, Apple Pencil support and more are all packed into the 7th-gen model.

Starting at $329, the new model will be available at the end of September. When comparing apples to apples, that’s about the same price as the 2018 entry-level iPad, but with better tech and a bigger screen.

The 9.7-inch iPad is now a 10.2-inch iPad

The 7th-gen iPad brings a host of improvements from the existing iPad, which has been the model 60% of new iPad owners purchase.

Some of those improvements include:

Desktop-quality web browsing via the Safari browser

Pinch to get a floating keyboard, instead of the keyboard taking up half the screen

New photo editing tools in the Photos app

Apple Pencil support

100-percent recycled aluminum in the housing

Starting at $329

1 year of AppleTV+ for free with purchase

Apple’s newest $329 entry-level tablet will be released on September 30, but you can preorder the device now from Apple’s website. I guess it’s time to upgrade my old Air 2…

What do you think? Interested in the new 10.2″ model? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

