Apple’s 7th-gen iPad will include a bigger screen and new photo editing tools
The 7th gen is here at the end of the month.
At its yearly Apple Event today, Apple just refreshed its most popular iPad model. A bigger screen, improvements to iPadOS, Apple Pencil support and more are all packed into the 7th-gen model.
Starting at $329, the new model will be available at the end of September. When comparing apples to apples, that’s about the same price as the 2018 entry-level iPad, but with better tech and a bigger screen.
The 9.7-inch iPad is now a 10.2-inch iPad
The 7th-gen iPad brings a host of improvements from the existing iPad, which has been the model 60% of new iPad owners purchase.
Some of those improvements include:
- Desktop-quality web browsing via the Safari browser
- Pinch to get a floating keyboard, instead of the keyboard taking up half the screen
- New photo editing tools in the Photos app
- Apple Pencil support
- 100-percent recycled aluminum in the housing
- Starting at $329
- 1 year of AppleTV+ for free with purchase
Apple’s newest $329 entry-level tablet will be released on September 30, but you can preorder the device now from Apple’s website. I guess it’s time to upgrade my old Air 2…
