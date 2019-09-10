Almost every state in the U.S has agreed to launch an antitrust investigation into Google

Whelp, it’s official. The unprecedented antitrust investigation into Google’s business practices has been announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last night.

The thrust of the inquiry is into Google‘s “potential monopolistic behavior” with regards to the search giant’s omnipresence in the digital advertising market.

50 U.S. states including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico just launched an antitrust investigation into Google

When the investigation was announced, Paxton was very clear that this is to “determine the facts,” which could mean subsequent investigations to determine any punishment, if warranted. We might not hear any news for a while on the outcomes of this investigation, as anything of this scale can take years to play out.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, earned 84 percent of its revenue last quarter from advertising

Google has a stranglehold on advertising in Google Search, and across most of the internet

When Microsoft was broken up under similar antitrust proceedings, ironically it paved the way for Google to innovate, bringing us Google Search and Android.

It seems it really is time for the government to do something about the so-called “Big Tech” companies. New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, announced a similar antitrust investigation into Facebook last week.

Whether these investigations actually do anything to slow the power these companies wield is another matter entirely. For now, it’s just good to know that power left unchecked for so long is finally getting some balancing.

