News

Spotify users can now share their favorite tracks on Snapchat – Here’s how

Why you would want to is another question all together…

sharing spotify songs on instagram
Image: Snapchat

Okay, so the new Gen Z hotness is to basically share everything, right? Well, now you can share, in a Snap, that new hotness you’ve been listening to on repeat on Spotify, to your Snapchat. Nifty.

As part of the new integration, anyone who has the Spotify and Snapchat apps installed on their phone will be able to share tracks, playlists, albums, and podcasts in a Snap, or in a direct message thread.

You can now share your favorite Spotify jams to Snapchat

Apparently, I’m too old to understand why you’d want to broadcast your musical tastes on Snapchat of all places, but whatever. It’s good that you can share, without having to copy links into emails like we used to do in the old days…

Here’s how to do it:

Screenshots: KnowTechie

  • While you’re listening on Spotify, tap the Share menu (the three dots on the right of the screen, or the share icon on the bottom right)
  • Tap More if Snapchat isn’t in the first few options
  • Select Snapchat
  • That’ll open the Snapchat app on your phone, with a new Snap with the full album art included
  • Edit as you want, then send to a few friends or to your Story

There, now you’re down with the kids, or whatever they’re saying nowadays. Whoever gets your Snap can tap on the context card to listen to the track or podcast you shared.

What do you think? Plan on using this new Spotify/Snapchat feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Comments
