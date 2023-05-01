Connect with us

Google

How to check your word count in Google Docs

Again, and I can’t stress this enough, it’s 2019.
google docs word count
Image: Google

Quick Answer: The quickest way to check word counts in Google Docs is through the keyboard command: Ctrl+Shift+C for Windows or Command+Shift+C for Mac.

If you write for work or school, you probably do quite a bit of it in Google Docs. I mean, why wouldn’t you? It’s easy to use, easily accessible, and makes collaboration a breeze.

However, if you are doing any writing of that sort, you probably are trying to keep up with your word count, right?

Well, you can always just click Tools -> Word Count, but that means taking your fingers off the keyboard, and if you are anything like me, that break in concentration means a 32-minute Instagram break.

This article would have been finished at least 15 minutes earlier, but I had to see how to check word count on Google Docs, so you see what I mean.

How to check word count in Google Docs

You can finally keep that word count reminder on the screen with just a few clicks.

Here’s how to display your word count on Google Docs:

  1. When in Google Docs, click Tools
  2. Click Word Count
  3. Check the box at the bottom that says Display word count while typing
In this image, a project proposal is being created with a summary, goals, specifications, and milestones. Full Text: Project proposal 3 Share File Edit View Insert Format Tools Extensions Help 4 . 100% + Normal text Proxi ... 11 + B I + - U A ... GOALS Summary + 1. Lorem ip 2. Sed diam Word count × e magna aliquam erat volutpat. Outline Pages 1 Project Name SPECIFICATI OVERVIEW Words 163 Nam liber tempo perdiet doming id quod mazim GOALS placerat facer pc Characters 1089 st usus legentis in lis qui facit SPECIFICATIONS eorum claritatem me lius quod ii legunt saepius. MILESTONES Characters excluding spaces 943 Lorem Ipsum MILESTONES Dolor Sit Amet Lorem Ipsum Display word count while typing Lorem ipsum dol nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laore Cancel OK Dolor Sit Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. G
Image: KnowTechie

That’s it, that’s all you have to do.

You can also see the word count in the lower-left corner of the Google Docs window, but clicking on it will open the full word count window with additional info.

Lastly, you can find the word count on Google Docs for mobile (Android and iOS) too. Just tap the three dots in the top right corner and select “Word count.”

Did you know there’s a keyboard shortcut to check word counts in Google Docs? Just enter Ctrl+Shift+C for Windows or Command+Shift+C for Mac.

What do you think? Plan on turning this feature on in Google Docs? Let us know below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in Google