How to check your word count in Google Docs

Quick Answer: The quickest way to check word counts in Google Docs is through the keyboard command: Ctrl+Shift+C for Windows or Command+Shift+C for Mac.

If you write for work or school, you probably do quite a bit of it in Google Docs. I mean, why wouldn’t you? It’s easy to use, easily accessible, and makes collaboration a breeze.

However, if you are doing any writing of that sort, you probably are trying to keep up with your word count, right?

Well, you can always just click Tools -> Word Count, but that means taking your fingers off the keyboard, and if you are anything like me, that break in concentration means a 32-minute Instagram break.

This article would have been finished at least 15 minutes earlier, but I had to see how to check word count on Google Docs, so you see what I mean.

How to check word count in Google Docs

You can finally keep that word count reminder on the screen with just a few clicks.

Here’s how to display your word count on Google Docs:

When in Google Docs, click Tools Click Word Count Check the box at the bottom that says Display word count while typing

Image: KnowTechie

That’s it, that’s all you have to do.

You can also see the word count in the lower-left corner of the Google Docs window, but clicking on it will open the full word count window with additional info.

Lastly, you can find the word count on Google Docs for mobile (Android and iOS) too. Just tap the three dots in the top right corner and select “Word count.”

Did you know there’s a keyboard shortcut to check word counts in Google Docs? Just enter Ctrl+Shift+C for Windows or Command+Shift+C for Mac.

What do you think? Plan on turning this feature on in Google Docs? Let us know below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

