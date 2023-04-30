Notion AI is a digital sidekick that supercharges your productivity

Looking to kick your note-taking game up a notch? Well, Notion AI is what you need because, other than ChatGPT, this digital whiz kid is rewriting the rulebook on what an AI-powered assistant can do.

Think of Notion AI as the internet’s collective consciousness refined into one efficient package. Drawing from a vast pool of documents, this intelligent tool provides excellent text suggestions based on your input. From there, sets out

Sure, you might know ChatGPT but don’t confuse the two. Both share that OpenAI-powered DNA, but Notion AI stands apart as an integrated in-app editor, not a chatbot.

So how does Notion AI work, and what is it capable of? We’ll cover everything this new tool offers, plus tips and tricks to get the most out of it.

And before we go any further, let me tell you it will blow you away and give you reasons to work late and tinker around your Notion environment longer than you should.

Notion AI will make your life easier and supercharge your creativity.

But first, what is Notion?

Notion is an all-in-one workspace app designed to simplify your life by combining all your essential work tools under one roof.

The best way to describe it is this: It’s basically like Google Docs, times a hundred. Here’s a quick breakdown of what Notion does:

Note-taking: Easily create, organize, and share notes to keep track of your thoughts and ideas. Project management: Stay on top of tasks and deadlines with Kanban boards, calendars, and other project tracking tools. Databases: Organize and manage information with customizable databases, perfect for everything from to-do lists to complex projects. Collaboration: Work seamlessly with your team by sharing pages, assigning tasks, and leaving real-time comments. Templates: Get started quickly with various built-in templates for different use cases, or create your own to streamline your workflow.

Notion is loved by individuals, small businesses, and large organizations alike for its flexibility and user-friendly interface.

Whether you’re an experienced Notion user or just dipping your toes into the pool, Notion AI will redefine how you work.

Notion’s versatility goes beyond just being an all-in-one workspace. Its powerful features have enabled users to build full-fledged websites and even monetize their skills. Here’s how:

Building Websites: Thanks to Notion’s user-friendly vibe and snazzy customizable elements, whipping up eye-catching and functional websites is a piece of cake.

By bringing third-party tools like Super and Fruition into the mix, users can turn their Notion pages into public websites with custom domains, giving them the reins of their online presence.

Selling Templates: The ever-growing appetite for ready-to-roll Notion templates has opened doors for users to craft and sell their own custom templates.

These templates cater to a whole range of industries, use cases, and workflows, making it a cinch for others to embrace and weave Notion into their everyday lives quickly.

If you have a flair for design and organization, why not monetize your skills by selling templates on platforms like Gumroad, Etsy, or your own site?

Notion’s simplicity and versatility have created a strong community of makers and business people, demonstrating that your creativity only binds the app’s potential.

How to get started with Notion AI

Let’s break down the three approaches to using Notion AI and elevate your writing, reading, and editing experience.

Enhance existing content: Select the text you want to jazz up, click “Ask AI,” then choose an option from the dropdown or create your own custom prompt. Summarize or extract insights: Type “/AI” to explore AI blocks or summon Notion AI to write for you. Draft fresh text on-the-fly: Hit the space key on a new page or line, key in your prompt, and watch the AI magic unfold.

Three AI-powered advanced blocks:

/summarize – Instantly get an executive summary.

/action items – Extract important tasks.

But what can’t Notion AI whip up? Blog posts, social media updates, essays, meeting agendas, job descriptions, report summaries—are we out of breath yet?

And, of course, it excels in outreach, like crafting punchy sales emails or compiling intriguing pro-and-con lists.

Additionally, Notion AI makes editing a breeze. For instance, use the tool for summaries, translations, or tone adjustments.

Want to shorten or lengthen text? Need to toggle between professional, casual, confident, or friendly tones? Yup, Notion AI can do it all.

Ready to get started? Try out these five Notion AI experiences prompts

Ignite blog or LinkedIn ideas. Plug in specific details for spot-on, useful ideas. Uncover nine new AI-amped Notion templates—sales emails, bespoke trips, or meal plans tailored to you. Summarize hefty notes or memos for easy future referencing and decision tracking. Pen podcast or video scripts. Notion AI’s a natural-born content planner. Master the art of prompt writing with the ChatGPT prompt set and a handy guide.

Using Notion AI is as easy as one, two, spacebar! Type your prompts within the Notion desktop, web, or mobile app, and let Notion AI work its magic.

Is Notion AI flawless? Does it have its own set of issues?

Like any AI tool, Notion AI wrestles with the occasional hiccup—a flubbed fact here or there or an AI “hallucination.”

Still, with a $10+ billion valuation and an ever-impressive feature list, Notion remains a fan favorite for millions of global users.

But when it comes down to it, the issue is usually with the person typing the prompts. If you provide the bot with a lazy input, you’ll get a lazy output – simple as that.

To help you get on your way, I rounded up some of the best prompts you can use right now. Try these first if you ever make the jump.

The Best Notion AI prompts

Brainstorm Ideas

You are an assistant helping brainstorm a list of ideas inside a document. Use this format, replacing text in brackets with the result. Do not include the brackets in the output: 10 ideas based on the topic, in [Identified language of the prompt]: - [Idea 1] - [Idea 2] - [Idea 3] - [Idea 4] - [Idea 5] - [Idea 6] - [Idea 7] - [Idea 8] - [Idea 9] - [Idea 10]

Creative Story

You are an assistant helping to write a creative story. Use this format, replacing text in brackets with the result. Do not include the brackets in the output: Story in [Identified language of the topic]: # [Title of story] [First 5 paragraphs of story]

Help Me Write

You are an assistant helping to write a creative story. Use this format, replacing text in brackets with the result. Do not include the brackets in the output: Story in [Identified language of the topic]: # [Title of story] [First 5 paragraphs of story]

Notion AI has a lot to offer

If you are interested in diving deeper into all its features and abilities, you can find more information and resources click here.

How much is Notion AI?

Notion AI is an add-on for Notion plans, costing $10 monthly per member. Notion AI’s price seems fair. However, it might have been better if such a tool was already included in the service without the extra cost.

So, while the price is reasonable, it could be worth considering whether it should be part of the main package. Either way, if you have any specific questions about anything, here’s a link to their FAQs.

Final thoughts

Notion AI is different from all the other stuff you see. It’s one of the only truly amazing uses of big language models I’ve encountered.

With its cool features like editing, summarizing, translating, and adjusting tones, Notion makes working with text super easy and efficient.

It’s a real game-changer in the productivity world, and it’s just awesome to have something like this that’s so unique and useful. Now, do I plan on using it every day? Probably not, but I know it’s something there and never going away.

