You might think that by making your Instagram or Facebook account private, that the photos and videos you post there are more protected than on a normal account. You’re partly right, although a really simple trick can let your friends and followers access, download, and share your private moments.

Anyone with a small knowledge of HTML and the inspection tools in modern browsers can do the simple workaround.

According to BuzzFeed News, everything from JPEGs and MP4s from private feeds or Stories can be grabbed and shared in this way. It even works with content from Instagram Stories, which are supposed to only be available for 24 hours after posting.

All you need to do is inspect the images and videos being loaded onto the page, with the inbuilt developer tools in your browser

Once you get the source URL, you can share that, go directly to it to download the content, or whatever

A Facebook spokesperson tried to downplay this to BuzzFeed News, saying it’s “the same as taking a screenshot of a friend’s photo on Facebook and Instagram and sharing it with other people.”

Those public URLs differ to screenshots as they show information about the images, like dimensions and how they were uploaded

It also shows that even if a Facebook or Instagram user deletes a photo from their account, they’re still being stored and accessed on Facebook’s content delivery network.

I guess the old adage really does ring true, don’t share anything on the internet you wouldn’t want to be shared publicly.

