These Android apps are riddled with malware – delete them

The Google Play Store is normally a great, safe place to find new apps to put on your Android devices. Sometimes, malware gets past the check, however.

Now, we’ve got another batch of malicious apps to delete, courtesy of Dr. Web‘s security researchers.

The anti-virus maker found over 30 malware containing Android apps on the Play Store. These range from adware to password stealers, and more. Here’s the full list of malicious apps to watch out for.

List of newly discovered malware on the Google Play Store

Image: KnowTechie

Google has already taken most of these apps off the Play Store. That said, you will need to manually delete them off your devices if you were one of the millions of people who had installed one.

This first list had trojans from the Android.HiddenAds family. That’s designed to show ads on your Android devices. It could show full-screen ads, cover other app windows, spam notifications, or even open websites.

Delete these Android apps ASAP

Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Art Filters

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo Editor – Filters Effects

Photo Editor : Blur Image

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF

Neon Theme – Android Keyboard

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner

Call Skins – Caller Themes

InCall: Contact Background

Caller Theme

Funny Wallpapers – Live Screen

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Notes – reminders and lists Photo Editor: Retouch & Cutout

Photo Editor – Design Maker

Photo & Exif Editor

Photo Filters & Effects

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste

Neon Theme Keyboard

Cashe Cleaner

Funny Caller

CallMe Phone Themes

MyCall – Call Personalization

Caller Theme

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Fancy Charging

Note that several of these apps have spelling errors in the name. That’s common among malware-containing apps on the Google Play Store. Reputable developers use spellcheck.

Joker malware and Facebook credential stealers

Image: KnowTechie

The team at Dr. Web also found some other malware that does more than show you annoying ads.

Three apps were found with the Joker malware, which can download code or subscribe users to premium services: Poco Launcher, 4K Pro Camera, and Heart Emoji Stickers. Delete all three of these, and check the credit cards on your Google Pay account for unknown transactions.

Two apps pretending to be image editing software have been stealing Facebook logins. Those are YouToon – AI Cartoon Effect and Pista – Cartoon Photo Effect. Delete these if installed, and then change your Facebook password. It’s also a good idea to enable two-factor authentication.

Also, delete the following: Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder, Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced, and Chat Online.

If you want further information about these malware apps found on the Google Play Store, head on over to Dr. Web.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: