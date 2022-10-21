Connect with us

Android users: Delete these apps, they’re draining your battery

The apps are also bogging down your network bandwidth.

google play store logo with blurred background on android
Image: KnowTechie

Google has removed 16 Android apps after the McAfee Mobile Research Team found them to be committing ad fraud.

Ad fraud is essentially a way for developers to game ad systems in order to make more ad revenue. But why do you care about that?

Well, you should care because it means the malicious apps are constantly running. That leads to battery drain on your device.

On top of that, the constant reconnections can also bog down your network bandwidth. So, yeah, you’re going to want to get rid of these apps ASAP.

You can see a quick example of the network bandwidth strain below:

apps running malicious ad clickers
Image: McAfee

Thankfully, Google has removed the offending apps from the Google Play Store. You’re still going to want to remove them from your device, however.

Which Android apps were removed for ad fraud?

To make sure your Android device is free from bad apps, make sure the following apps have been removed from your device.

NameDownloadedPackage name
High-Speed Camera10,000,000+com.hantor.CozyCamera
Smart Task Manager5,000,000+com.james.SmartTaskManager
Flashlight+1,000,000+kr.caramel.flash_plus
달력메모장1,000,000+com.smh.memocalendar
K-Dictionary1,000,000+com.joysoft.wordBook
BusanBus1,000,000+com.kmshack.BusanBus
Flashlight+500,000+com.candlencom.candleprotest
Quick Note500,000+com.movinapp.quicknote
Currency Converter500,000+com.smartwho.SmartCurrencyConverter
Joycode100,000+com.joysoft.barcode
EzDica100,000+com.joysoft.ezdica
Instagram Profile Downloader100,000+com.schedulezero.instapp
Ez Notes100,000+com.meek.tingboard
손전등1,000+com.candlencom.flashlite
계산기100+com.doubleline.calcul
Flashlight+100+com.dev.imagevault

If you have any of these Android apps on your phone still, delete them. Google’s removal helps, but you don’t want apps on your phone that were taking advantage of you.

