Android users: Delete these apps, they’re draining your battery

Google has removed 16 Android apps after the McAfee Mobile Research Team found them to be committing ad fraud.

Ad fraud is essentially a way for developers to game ad systems in order to make more ad revenue. But why do you care about that?

Well, you should care because it means the malicious apps are constantly running. That leads to battery drain on your device.

On top of that, the constant reconnections can also bog down your network bandwidth. So, yeah, you’re going to want to get rid of these apps ASAP.

You can see a quick example of the network bandwidth strain below:

Image: McAfee

Thankfully, Google has removed the offending apps from the Google Play Store. You’re still going to want to remove them from your device, however.

Which Android apps were removed for ad fraud?

To make sure your Android device is free from bad apps, make sure the following apps have been removed from your device.

Name Downloaded Package name High-Speed Camera 10,000,000+ com.hantor.CozyCamera Smart Task Manager 5,000,000+ com.james.SmartTaskManager Flashlight+ 1,000,000+ kr.caramel.flash_plus 달력메모장 1,000,000+ com.smh.memocalendar K-Dictionary 1,000,000+ com.joysoft.wordBook BusanBus 1,000,000+ com.kmshack.BusanBus Flashlight+ 500,000+ com.candlencom.candleprotest Quick Note 500,000+ com.movinapp.quicknote Currency Converter 500,000+ com.smartwho.SmartCurrencyConverter Joycode 100,000+ com.joysoft.barcode EzDica 100,000+ com.joysoft.ezdica Instagram Profile Downloader 100,000+ com.schedulezero.instapp Ez Notes 100,000+ com.meek.tingboard 손전등 1,000+ com.candlencom.flashlite 계산기 100+ com.doubleline.calcul Flashlight+ 100+ com.dev.imagevault

If you have any of these Android apps on your phone still, delete them. Google’s removal helps, but you don’t want apps on your phone that were taking advantage of you.

