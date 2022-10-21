News
Android users: Delete these apps, they’re draining your battery
The apps are also bogging down your network bandwidth.
Google has removed 16 Android apps after the McAfee Mobile Research Team found them to be committing ad fraud.
Ad fraud is essentially a way for developers to game ad systems in order to make more ad revenue. But why do you care about that?
Well, you should care because it means the malicious apps are constantly running. That leads to battery drain on your device.
On top of that, the constant reconnections can also bog down your network bandwidth. So, yeah, you’re going to want to get rid of these apps ASAP.
You can see a quick example of the network bandwidth strain below:
Thankfully, Google has removed the offending apps from the Google Play Store. You’re still going to want to remove them from your device, however.
Which Android apps were removed for ad fraud?
To make sure your Android device is free from bad apps, make sure the following apps have been removed from your device.
|Name
|Downloaded
|Package name
|High-Speed Camera
|10,000,000+
|com.hantor.CozyCamera
|Smart Task Manager
|5,000,000+
|com.james.SmartTaskManager
|Flashlight+
|1,000,000+
|kr.caramel.flash_plus
|달력메모장
|1,000,000+
|com.smh.memocalendar
|K-Dictionary
|1,000,000+
|com.joysoft.wordBook
|BusanBus
|1,000,000+
|com.kmshack.BusanBus
|Flashlight+
|500,000+
|com.candlencom.candleprotest
|Quick Note
|500,000+
|com.movinapp.quicknote
|Currency Converter
|500,000+
|com.smartwho.SmartCurrencyConverter
|Joycode
|100,000+
|com.joysoft.barcode
|EzDica
|100,000+
|com.joysoft.ezdica
|Instagram Profile Downloader
|100,000+
|com.schedulezero.instapp
|Ez Notes
|100,000+
|com.meek.tingboard
|손전등
|1,000+
|com.candlencom.flashlite
|계산기
|100+
|com.doubleline.calcul
|Flashlight+
|100+
|com.dev.imagevault
If you have any of these Android apps on your phone still, delete them. Google’s removal helps, but you don’t want apps on your phone that were taking advantage of you.
