Delete these Android and iOS apps: they’re riddled with adware

A new report from HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence team shows that the app checks on the app stores like Google Play and Apple’s App Store don’t catch every piece of malware or adware.

The researchers found that nearly 100 apps contained adware, with a total of 13 million installs.

When these apps are enabled, the software abuses advertising networks to display out-of-context ads or, in some cases, invisible ads. In turn, the user has no idea that their device is generating ad revenue for the bad actor posing as a developer.

The team reached out to Google and Apple, and these apps have been removed from their app stores. That removal doesn’t mean they disappear off your devices, so it’s time to check your installed apps.

The report doesn’t say that these apps were stealing data. With this in mind, you should still delete them if you have them installed.

Delete these adware apps asap

Apple and Google have removed all of these apps from their app stores, but that doesn’t remove them from your devices. So, time to get deleting if you know you have any of these installed.

NOTE: Any misspellings in this list are intentional, and how the report reads.

iOS

Some adware-containing apps got past the App Store’s usually solid checks. Delete any of these apps if they’re installed on your device.

Loot the Castle

Shinning Gun

Rope Runner

Fire-Wall

n/a (Tony Runs Game) Run Bridge

Racing Legend 30

Wood Sculptor

Ninja Critical Hit

Android

Some of the Android apps in the report don’t include the app name, only the package name. Those have a zero-install count, according to Google Play’s statistics. You can check those out in the full report.

Super Hero-Save the world!

Parking Master

Magic Brush 3D

Number Combination: Colored Chips

Scratch Carnival

Billionaire Scratch

Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch

Lucky Money Tree

Lucky Scratchers: Lotto Card

Crowd Battle: Fight the bad guys

Spot 10 Differences

Dinosaur Legend

Shoot Master

Shoot It: Using Gun

Five-Star Slice

Mr Dinosaur: Play your Dino

Beat Kicker New

Draw Live

Fidget Cubes

Ninja Assassin

Pulley Parkour

Weapon Fantasy

Musical Shoot

Ninja Slice

Bottle Jump

Idle Wood Maker

Romy Rush

Dig Road Balls

Draw CompleteA

Meet Camera

n/a (find.five.differences)

Roll Turn

Peter Shoot

Draw Complete

Downhill Race

Rescue Master

Helicopter Attack – NEW

Relx cash

Bike Extreme Racing

Match 3 Tiles

Helicopter Attack

Props Rescue

Magic Brain

Happy Mouse!

Draw & Puzzle

SamartBet

Rugby Master

Stacking Jump – Make Human Ladders

Desert Against

Circuit Master

Peter Shoot

Plant Monster

Iron It

Flying Skateboard

Rugby Pass

Rolling Scroll

Helicopter Attack – NEW

Fire In The Desert

Stack Block Crusher

Crush Car

Idle Edo: Simulation of City Builder, Tycoon Games

Find the Differences – Puzzle Game

Lucky Now! Scratch, Spin, Play Lottery & Win Money Arrow Coins

Lady Run

Shake Shake Sheep

Jackpot Scratcher-Win Real

Ztime: Earn cash rewards easily

Lucky Wings – Lotto Scratchers

Shake Shake Pig

Run and Dance

Pull Worm

Shoot Dummy: Win Rewards & Paypal cash

Find 5 Differences – new

One Line Drawing

Talent Trap – NEW

Super Flake

Sand Drawing

Track Sliding New

Fill Color 30

Draw 1 Stroke

Girls Fight

Shooting Puzzle 2020

Chop Flake 3D

Balloon Shooter

Chop Slices

Work Now!

Corn Scraper

Pop Girls Schooler

Spear Hero

BOO Popstar

Rush 2048: 3D Shoot Cubes

Auto Stamp Camera

n/a (mufc)

Hiding Draw

Design n Road

Thief King

Draw a War

Spin Letter Roll

Crush Car

War in Painting

Player Spiral Maker 3D

2048 Merge Cube – Win Cash

House Maker

Find All

King of Thieves

Crush King

Color the Pictures

Magic and Throne

Bungee Jumper

Musical Shoot

Balls Out Pazzle: Puzzle Maze Game

Shooting Run

Sway Man

Love Saver

Jump Jump

Find Hidden

Color By Number

Help Me Down Game

Running Dinosaur

Happy Color By Number – New

Draw Color By Number

Fresh Camera

Wood Carving – NEW

Assassin Legend – 2020 NEW

Lark – Work, Together

As you can see, there is a running theme of lotto scratchers and promises of other incentives for installing the apps.

Just a heads up, you can’t win real money on Apple’s App Store; the company’s policies forbid it.

On the other hand, Google Play has loosened its rules recently, but they are only allowed in specific countries with a valid gambling license.

There also seem to be a lot of puzzle games; presumably, these work as puzzles, and the longer you spend in the app, the longer the criminals have to commit ad fraud.

If you find any of these adware-containing apps on your device, it’s time to delete them. Then, reboot your phone, clearing any cache and running memory.

Android users, you’ll want to enable Google Play Protect, which can remove apps like these automatically.

Apple doesn’t have any clear guidelines for Apple users looking to remove apps, but deleting them and rebooting your device should clear most malware apps.

We suggest sticking to more established developers when downloading new apps. Also, just because something is in the charts in any respected App Store doesn’t mean they’re safe – these rankings get manipulated all the time.

