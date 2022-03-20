How to make collaborative playlists on Spotify that your friends can add to

Spotify is one of the best music streaming platforms out there, with tons of songs and artists to listen to. But, music is better shared with friends, which is why you need to know how to make collaborative playlists on Spotify.

It’s nice to create and listen to your own playlists on Spotify. But being able to build playlists on Spotify with your friends is a great way to bolster friendships. It’s also perfect for when you are building out a playlist for an event or party.

We’ll show you how to create collaborative Spotify playlists through the mobile app and desktop app. In addition, you can convert the private playlists you’ve created into collaborative ones.

How to make a collaborative Spotify playlist on desktop

Image: KnowTechie

If you prefer to use Spotify through the desktop app, making an existing playlist collaborative is only a couple of clicks away. Here’s how:

1. Launch the Spotify desktop app

2. On the left panel, right-click the playlist you want to make collaborative

3. Click on Collaborative playlist to start sharing the playlist

Image: KnowTechie

Your playlist is now set to allow others to add to it. Further below, we’ll show you how to share the playlist with others.

How to ensure your Spotify playlist is set to collaborative

Image: KnowTechie

There are two ways to make sure the playlist is set to collaborative mode:

There is a special icon beside collaborative playlists (shown above)

If you right-click on the playlist, you can see that there is a tick next to the Collaborative playlist

Note: you can make the playlist private again by right-clicking on the playlist name and unchecking the collaborative playlist.

How to create a Spotify collaborative playlist on Windows and Mac

Although the title mentions the Windows PC app, you can follow the same steps below on your Mac to create collaborative playlists on the Spotify app:

1. Open the Spotify app

2. On the left pane, click on the Create playlist menu option

Image: KnowTechie

3. Under the name of the playlist, click the three-dot (more) icon

Image: KnowTechie

4. Select the Collaborative playlist

Now you and your friend can modify the playlist together.

How to create a collaborative Spotify playlist on your phone

If you prefer to use Spotify from the mobile app (Android and iOS), you can still create a collaborative Spotify playlist. We’ll show you how below:

1. Open the Spotify app on your phone

Image: KnowTechie

2. Go to the Library tab by tapping the tab on the bottom

Image: KnowTechie

3. Tap and hold the playlist that you want to make collaborative

4. When the menu appears, tap Make collaborative

Image: KnowTechie

5. If Spotify applies the changes successfully, it will display a Marked playlist as collaborative message

Note: you can also create a brand new playlist and make it collaborative, just the way we explained above.

You can also revert the changes and make our playlist private again. Just go to the playlist, tap and hold so that the menu appears. Then, tap the Make non-collaborative playlist option.

How to share a Spotify collaborative playlist on desktop

Image: Unsplash

Now that you have created a collaborative playlist, it’s time to let your friends know they can add their favorite songs too.

1. On the Spotify app, go to your library and find the collaborative playlist on the left pane

Image: KnowTechie

2. Click on the collaborative playlist, so the app shows it on the right pane

Image: KnowTechie

3. Select the more (three-dot) icon

Image: KnowTechie

4. Click Share

Image: KnowTechie

5. Now, you can embed the link to a web page or copy the URL to share it via social media or other means

And that’s how you can snag the link for your new collaborative playlist. Keep reading below if you prefer to use the mobile app.

Sharing a collaborative playlist on the Spotify mobile app

Like any other playlist, you can share a collaborative playlist. Here’s how:

1. Open the Spotify app

2. Go to the Library tab by tapping the icon at the bottom of the UI

Image: KnowTechie

3. Open the playlist that you want to share and tap the three-dot menu

Image: KnowTechie

4. Then, find Share and tap that

Image: KnowTechie

5. Select one of the methods to share your playlist with friends and family

Image: KnowTechie

Note: when you select an application, your phone will automatically open the app so you can share the playlist more easily.

Adding songs to a collaborative playlist on Spotify

Once you’ve made a playlist collaborative, you and others can add or remove songs to and from the playlist.

The steps are similar to adding songs to any other playlist. Here’s how to add songs to collaborative playlists:

Adding songs to a Spotify playlist using the desktop app

You may simply search for a song and drag and drop it to your desired playlist. Alternatively, you can:

1. Go to the song, click the three dots next to the song

2. Select Add to playlist from the menu

Image: KnowTechie

3. Select the collaborative playlist from the list

You’ve now successfully added a song to our collaborative playlist.

Adding songs to a collaborative Spotify playlist on the mobile app

Follow these steps to add a song to a Spotify playlist through your phone:

1. Go to the song that you want to add to the collaborative playlist

2. Tap the More icon (the three dots)

Image: KnowTechie

3. Tap Add to playlist

Image: KnowTechie

4. Select the collaborative playlist

Spotify will notify you that it has added the song to the playlist.

Collaborative Spotify playlists take music streaming to the next level

Spotify Radio was a breakthrough when it came out because it would suggest songs similar to what you like and listen to. However, no artificial intelligence can replace a human’s touch. That’s why collaborative playlists are so great.

Whether you prefer the desktop app or the mobile Spotify app, you can start making and sharing collaborative playlists today. Enjoy!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: