Review: Qobuz – is this music streaming service better than Tidal?

In the world of hi-res music streaming services, a few big names tend to dominate the conversation.

Tidal, Spotify, and Qobuz are just three of the most popular options, with most music lovers pointing out that Qobuz beats the competition. But is Qobuz really worth it?

Personally speaking, yes, Qobuz is worth it. The streaming service offers a great selection of hi-res music, with a user interface that makes it easy to find the songs you want to hear.

The sound quality is excellent, and the Qobuz app is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.

So, is Qobuz the best music streaming service? Let’s dive in and see how it stacks up against its competition.

Qobuz Pros

Qobuz offers many great features that appeal to audiophiles and music lovers alike. Here are some of the service’s biggest selling points:

Hi-Res sound quality: One of the main reasons to sign up for Qobuz is its stellar sound quality.

The company offers lossless FLAC streams at up to 24-bit/192kHz, which is about as good as it gets when it comes to streaming music.

If you have a nice set of headphones or speakers, Qobuz’s hi-res streams will definitely make them sound better.

Availability of rare and hard-to-find tracks: If you’re a fan of niche genres or rare tracks, Qobuz is worth checking out.

The company has one of the deepest catalogs of any music streaming service, with millions of songs available to stream and download.

User-friendly interface: Another big selling point for Qobuz is its user interface, which is clean, simple, and easy to use.

The company’s desktop app is especially well designed and makes it easy to find the tracks you’re looking for–whether you’re searching by artist, album, genre, or even mood.

Reliability: As one of the lesser-known streaming services, Qobuz is seldom overwhelmed with too many users, which means it tends to be extremely reliable.

Other streaming services can often crash due to excessive use. For example, Spotify is often down, which will unquestionably annoy its users.

Free 30-day trial: Last but not least, Qobuz offers a free 30-day trial to try out the service before you commit to a subscription. That’s a great way to see if Qobuz’s hi-res sound quality is worth the extra money.

Qobuz Cons

Of course, no review would be complete without mentioning a few drawbacks. Here are some things to keep in mind before signing up for Qobuz.

No smart speaker integration: Qobuz doesn’t work with any smart speakers, like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

So if you’re looking fr a music streaming service that you can control with your voice, Qobuz isn’t the right choice. However, it does work with smart TV systems like Samsung TV and Chromecast.

The audio catalog isn’t exhaustive: While Qobuz has a very deep catalog of tracks, you may miss some of your favorites.

In that case, you may need to check out another music streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music.

All things considered, though, these are relatively minor complaints.

Overall, Qobuz is a great option for anyone who cares about sound quality and loves music, especially if you’re willing to pay a little extra for those perks.

Why Qobuz Is Worth It

Now that we’ve gone over some of the pros and cons of Qobuz, it’s time to look at why the service is worth your hard-earned cash.

Qobuz Offers True CD-Quality Sound

The first reason Qobuz is worth it is that it offers true CD-quality sound. With a bitrate of up to 24-bit/192kHz, Qobuz is on the same level as Tidal’s HiFi subscription.

That means you’ll enjoy your favorite songs in high quality without worrying about sacrificing sound quality for file size.

Minimal to No Buffering When Streaming Music

Another big selling point for Qobuz is its lack of buffering.

When you stream music from Qobuz, you can be confident that you’re getting a consistent, high-quality stream without interruptions.

Besides, who wants to listen to their favorite songs with pauses in between?

That said, ensuring your internet connection is strong enough to handle high-quality audio streaming is crucial. Otherwise, you may experience some buffering issues.

Extensive Catalog of Music

Qobuz also has an extensive music catalog, with millions of tracks available to stream and download.

Whether you’re a mainstream pop or niche genre fan, you’re sure to find something you love on Qobuz.

To put things into perspective, the streaming service boasts over 80 million tracks, while Tidal and Spotify’s catalogs clock in at 80 – 90 million based on independent estimates by SoundGuys.

That means you’re unlikely to run out of songs to listen to anytime soon.

Besides, the company is always adding new tracks to its catalog, so you’ll never get bored of listening to the same songs over and over again.

You Get a Free 30-Day Trial

As I mentioned, Qobuz also offers free 30-day trials to new users.

If you’re unsure whether or not it’s the right streaming service for you, you can try it out without committing to paying for a subscription.

Simply put, it’s a risk-free way to test out the service and decide for yourself whether or not it’s worth your hard-earned cash.

Qobuz Integrates With Many Devices

Qobuz integrates with many devices, including popular brands like Sonos, Bose, and Denon. That means you’ll be able to stream your favorite tunes on your preferred device without any issues.

It’s also worth noting that Qobuz offers a dedicated app for Android and iOS devices.

So whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android phone, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes on the go. However, remember that the service doesn’t support smart speakers or game consoles.

So if you’re looking for a streaming service that you can use on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, Qobuz may not be the right choice for you.

Discounts Are Available for Families

Last but not least, Qobuz offers discounts for families. If you’re a parent with young children, you can get a discount on your subscription.

For starters, up to 6 family members can use a single account. That means you won’t have to worry about your kids racking up a huge bill by streaming music all day long.

Plus, each family member will get their own personalized account with their own playlists and recommendations.

That way, everyone in the family can enjoy their listening experience without compromising.

Who Should Get Qobuz?

Anyone looking for a high-quality, comprehensive music streaming service will benefit from Qobuz. The service is worth considering if you’re a lossless audio fan.

Plus, if you often find yourself streaming over mobile data, Qobuz’s Hi-Fi plans let you download tracks and albums for offline playback in high fidelity.

Is Qobuz Better Than Tidal?

Most audiophiles believe Qobuz is better than Tidal. While both services offer high-quality, lossless streaming, Qobuz’s sound quality is generally considered superior.

However, Tidal boasts a slightly more extensive catalog of songs. So, if you’re looking for a particular track that’s not available on Qobuz, Tidal is worth checking out.

Is Qobuz Truly Lossless?

Qobuz is a truly lossless music streaming service. That means you’ll be able to enjoy CD-quality audio without any compression.

Besides, the company offers a hi-fi plan to stream and download tracks in 24-bit/192kHz quality.

If you’re an audiophile, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better streaming service than Qobuz.

How Much Does Qobuz Cost?

As we mentioned earlier, Qobuz offers a couple of streaming plans. And compared to other music streaming services, the monthly subscription cost is pretty fair.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how much Qobuz costs for a single user:

Studio $10.83 per month Studio quality streaming (FLAC 24-Bit up to 192 kHz)

Over 80 million tracks

Original editorial content

Offline listening Sublime $15 per month Studio quality streaming (FLAC 24-Bit up to 192 kHz)

Over 80 million tracks

Original editorial content

Offline listening

Discounts on Hi-Res purchases of up to 60%

The Bottom Line

Qobuz is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, comprehensive music streaming service.

The company offers a wide range of plans to suit your needs and budget. Plus, it provides discounts for families.

With that said, Qobuz is not the right choice for everyone. You’ll need to look elsewhere if you’re looking for a streaming service that supports smart speakers or game consoles.

Nonetheless, if you’re looking for the best possible sound quality, Qobuz is definitely worth considering.

