Apple Music is finally available on Waze

Google-owned Waze has finally gotten around to adding support for Apple Music to its in-app music player. The Google Maps alternative navigation app has had a music player integration for years, but it took until now to bring Apple Music into the fold.

The company announced the new integration in a blog post earlier this week. Waze has made playing music while using navigation more simple with its in-app audio player for years.

But Google and Apple aren’t necessarily the best of friends, and it took a while for Apple Music to make its way to the Waze app. For comparison, Waze added integration for Spotify to its app around five years ago.

Nevertheless, for the people who use Waze for navigation and Apple Music for their music listening habits, the two services will finally work together.

“Starting today, Apple Music will seamlessly integrate with Waze, so you can keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride,” reads Waze’s statement in its announcement post. “Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio, and more while you navigate.”

This is great news for those who use both Waze and Apple Music on a regular basis. Google Maps added this kind of integration back in 2018 for both Spotify and Apple Music at the same time.

With this latest update, it doesn’t matter which combination of navigation and music apps you use while you’re on the road.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: