Apple Music finally makes its way to Roku devices

Apple Music has been around since 2015, and now it’s finally being made available to Roku devices. The company says users can now download the app to Roku streaming players, the Roku Streambar Pro, and a number of Roku TV models starting today.

Roku’s Apple Music app works just like it does on other platforms. Users have access to Apple’s 90 million song catalog and 30,000 curated playlists. In addition, customers can stream songs, watch music videos in 4K, and access Apple Music Radio.

Of course, Apple Music customers will still be able to access albums, songs, and playlists in their libraries. As an added bonus, Apple Music’s original shows, concerts, exclusives, and personalized recommendations will be available to users.

So what took Apple so long to get Apple Music on Roku? There’s no official word, but I’m guessing it’s because Roku takes a 20% revenue share of subscriptions from channels on its platform. So maybe Apple was trying to negotiate a better deal. Both companies declined to comment on the matter.

Either way, Apple Music is now available on Roku devices, and it joins the likes of Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. Better later than never, I suppose. Roku says the app will be available to download later today.

