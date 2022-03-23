Roku TV has a new software update – here’s what’s new

Roku just rolled out the latest version of the software that runs on its streaming devices. The biggest changes all have to do with personalization, while there are a few other minor upgrades.

Once it arrives on your device over the next few weeks, a new “What to Watch” section will appear on your home screen. This will have a personalized selection of titles across your streaming platforms.

This section will be updated regularly according to Roku and is drawn from popular and trending shows.

Roku owners will finally be able to use their own photos as a screensaver. These could be photos on your desktop or mobile device, or you can upload them directly to your Roku.

Image: Roku

You will also get the ability to share these Photo Streams with other Roku device owners. Handy for sharing pictures with your extended family. Any Stream shared in this way will turn into a collaborative shared album, with both users being able to add to it.

Other improvements include automatic speech clarity for Roku audio devices, like the Streambar. This will amplify dialog so you never miss another word. A new sync tool is coming to the mobile app, as well, so you can get the audio in sync with the video you’re watching.

Live TV content will show up on the home screen, and voice-enabled keyboards are now available in Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

All Roku devices, from streaming boxes to TVs to audio will be getting the upgrade over the coming weeks.

