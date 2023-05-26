Connect with us

Telly inks partnership with DirecTV Stream for free TVs

Sign up for a DirecTV Stream plan will get priority access to Telly’s waiting list for their no-cost 55-inch dual screen smart TV set.
The television screen displays a football game.
Image: Telly

Less than two weeks after announcing its flagship free television set, startup Telly has inked its first major partnership.

Starting this week, new customers who sign up for a DirecTV Stream plan will get priority access to Telly’s waiting list for their no-cost 55-inch dual-screen smart TV set.

Telly is expected to begin shipping later this summer and has set a goal of distributing at least 500,000 high-end television sets.

Telly’s TV sets sport a 55-inch 4K resolution display with three HDMI ports, an integrated soundbar with a six-speaker driver system, and a unique secondary screen that displays advertisements, sports scores, stock tickers, weather, and more.

The company says the secondary screen shouldn’t interfere with the overall viewing experience.

The graphical user interface of the website is accessible.
Image: Telly

The TV set is unique in that it requires no upfront payment

Yes, Telly will give customers a TV free of charge. The company collects data on how a person uses the set — including what programs they watch — and delivers personalized advertisements on the lower screen.

Executives at Telly said they developed Telly to be mindful of how and what kind of advertisements are shown.

Telly officially debuted last week with an offer that gives streamers the chance to get their hands on a free TV set.

That offer still stands, but starting this week, viewers who sign up for a DirecTV Stream package will get priority access to the waitlist.

“Telly is the biggest innovation in TV since color, and through our new collaboration, DirecTV Stream customers will be among the very first homes in America to experience the ultimate television living room upgrade,” Ilya Pozin, the founder and CEO of Telly, said in a statement. 

In this image, the NBA scores of the Lakers vs Warriors and Heat vs Knicks are being compared to the Dow Jones and NASDAQ Composite indices. Full Text: 75º 8:15 NBA Scores DJIA *K Dow Jones ... Lakers 106 - 121 Warriors NASDAQ DON'T live life WITHOUT IT Rain at 3PM Heat 103 - 112 Knicks NASDAQ Composite King Charles crowned in lavish and ancient ceremony | Prince Harry immediately flew back
Image: Telly

DirecTV’s partnership with Telly is a big sign of support that media brands see real value in the startup’s approach of offering a no-cost TV set that pays for itself over time with advertisements. 

“DirecTV has disrupted the pay TV industry since our fouding nearly 30 years ago, and this collaboration with Telly allows us to continue that focus while providing additional value to first-time DirecTV Stream customers looking for new low-cost ways to enjoy their entertainment,” Vikash Sharma, the general manager at DirecTV Stream, said on Friday.

DirecTV Stream offers dozens of streaming channels, including live broadcast stations of major networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, and others) and cable networks focused on entertainment, lifestyle, knowledge, news, and sports.

Matthew Keys is an award-winning freelance journalist who covers the intersection of media, technology and journalism. He is the publisher of TheDesk.net and a contributor to KnowTechie, Fierce Video and Digital Content Next. Matthew is based in Northern California.

