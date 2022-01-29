Apple
How to set a sleep timer for Apple Music on iPhone
Like falling asleep to music but don’t want it playing throughout the night? This can help.
Do you like to fall asleep listening to music? Do you like the music to stop playing once you’re no longer awake? Do you want to avoid having the artists on your playlist influence your dreams? You should.
While Apple Music itself doesn’t have a built-in sleep timer, you can rig the iOS Clock app to perform the same function. The trick is simple but effective.
Let’s discuss how to use the Clock app in iOS to set an Apple Music sleep timer.
Set an Apple music sleep timer in iOS
If you are over Apple Music playing music throughout the night, here’s how to use the Clock app to set a sleep timer:
Launch Apple Music and start playing tunes
Launch the Clock app and tap Timer
Set the timer for the amount of time you want the music to play
Tap When Timer Ends, select Stop Playing, and tap Set
Tap Start
That’s it. Your tunes will cease to play when the timer expires, and you can continue to sleep in peace.
Sleep timers should be obsolete
While sleep timers are handy, they aren’t always accurate. Knowing exactly when you’ll fall asleep can be difficult, so you run the risk of dozing off early and waking suddenly to a death metal scream or losing your music prematurely. Perhaps there’s a better solution.
The Apple Watch already tracks your sleep, so adding a feature that pauses your tunes when you’re no longer awake makes sense. Or maybe an AI assistant that watches you while you sleep and controls your music would be another much creepier option.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Did Apple drop support for built-in noise cancellation on the iPhone 13?
- How to use Apple Pay to pay someone with your iPhone
- This app turns your iPhone into a wireless mouse for your Mac
- How to update your iPhone
Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win this $120 wireless soundbar