This app turns your iPhone into a wireless mouse for your Mac

Ever wished you could use your iPhone’s screen as a wireless mouse for your Mac? I hadn’t, until I came across this app called Remmo while browsing Product Hunt the other day.

It seems awesome, and easy to set up. Download the app on your iPhone, install a program on your Mac, and link them together. That turns your iPhone into a wireless mouse, so you can control your Mac from across the room.

You also get handy media controls and another screen for presenting with Keynote. Check it out in the video below.

Time for sticker shock

The thing is, while Remmo is going to be useful, I’ve got misgivings over its pricing structure. I mean, $9.99 per month, or $39.99 per year; without any option to pay once to never have a recurring subscription? That’s a no from me, dawg.

A quick search on the App Store brings up no end of other apps that have the same functionality. Most have a free, ad-supported version, like Remote Mouse or Mobile Mouse Remote. Some even have a version of the app that runs on your Apple Watch, perfect for presentations.

Remote Mouse app (Image: KnowTechie) Even better, these other apps have a one-time fee to unlock their full functionality and remove ads. Isn’t that better than having a recurring, yearly bill? The other thing to consider is that all these use-your-iPhone-as-wireless-mouse apps are using the same system to work. You install a program on your Mac or Windows computer, and an app on your iPhone or iPad.

The mobile app then connects to the program on your computer, which controls your device. It’s not really any different to using TeamViewer or any other RDP program.

That said, I should thank the devs for Remmo, and the person who posted the app on Product Hunt. Without noticing that post, I wouldn’t have gone down the rabbit-hole looking for other comparable apps. Now I’ve got a way to control my Mac and PC from my iPhone, and a way to use my iPad Pro as a drawing tablet.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: