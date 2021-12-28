This iOS app can literally blow out birthday candles – here’s how it works

There’s an iOS app on the app store called Blower that “uses secret hardware features of your iOS device” to let you blow air out of your speakers hard enough to blow out a candle.

While it may sound like a gimmick, it actually works. And a YouTuber has made a video to explain how exactly the app turns your iOS device into a blower.

YouTube channel The Action Lab recently did a deep dive on the Blower app to show users how it works. Using science and experimentation, The Action Lab YouTube channel was started by a chemical engineer to help explain how some unique things work.

In the case of the Blower app, the channel found that the app utilizes an iOS device’s speaker to create enough air movement to blow out a candle.

Contrary to the app’s claims, there isn’t any secret hardware on your iOS device that is designed to blow air. However, the app does take advantage of your device’s speaker in a pretty unique way.

The Action Lab channel explains how sound waves are essentially a manipulation of air that causes noise. The Blower app is able to create enough air movement using your device’s speaker. It has enough power to blow out the candle.

Now, looking at the example in The Action Lab’s video, it’s pretty obvious that the app isn’t really super powerful. In fact, the air is blown by the speaker actually looks like it’s barely enough to blow out the candle in front of it.

Still, it’s a pretty interesting party trick, and something that most of us didn’t know was possible on our iOS devices.

